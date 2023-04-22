Shigero Miyamoto is eager to make another film after Super Mario Bros success

Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto claimed Nintendo is already planning the next film collaboration after the Super Mario Bros. movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie officially arrived in theatres on April 5, 2023, and in the weeks since its debut, the film has become the highest-grossing video game movie of all time.

While those who have seen the movie know the film already sets up a potential sequel through its post-credits scenes, Nintendo may not go right into a Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 right away.

According to Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, he is confident that Nintendo’s roster of characters and IP can carry future films the company makes in collaboration with Illumination.

Shigeru Miyamoto already planning the next movie adaptation

In an interview with the Japanese publication Nikkei and translated by VGC, Miyamoto shared some insight into Nintendo’s plans for future movies surrounding its IP.

During the interview, Nintendo’s Creative Fellow said, “Please keep an eye on our next production. Nintendo is like a talent agency. We have many other entertainers [on our roster].”

Though cryptic, Miyamoto seems to be hinting that Mario isn’t the only franchise Nintendo thinks can hold its own in Hollywood. Unfortunately, the game creator didn’t shed any further light on which property would be next in line.

Universal Pictures With the Super Mario Bros. Movie already proving to be a huge success, Nintendo seems eager to follow it up.

However, Miyamoto did clarify that “There are various ways to develop characters [in movies], including characters that are suitable for film and characters that are well known.”

Nintendo is known for its solid lineup of first-party IP which includes video game titans like The Legend of Zelda, Kirby, and Fire Emblem to name just a few.

While it may be some time before we see Nitnendo’s next animated feature film, the success of the Mario Bros. Movie certainly seems to have renewed the company’s interest in the film industry.