Sherlock Holmes 3 rumored to start filming very soon

A sequel to 2011’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows is rumored to be in the works.

Sherlock Holmes was a surprise hit when it released back in 2009, so much so that it managed to spawn a sequel two years later.

With Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law leading the feature, the two movies were commercial successes. Since the sequel, A Game of Shadows, there has been no information as to whether a third installment could be in the works.

The third movie, which was announced back in 2011, has been stuck in development for a decade. It was scheduled to release in 2021, but production was delayed indefinitely.

YouTube: Warner Bros. Pictures Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law will appear in Sherlock Holmes 3

Now, a new rumor suggests that the third Sherlock Holmes film could begin production soon, with the two stars set to return.

According to a report from One Take News, “multiple sources” have confirmed that Sherlock Holmes 3 is set to begin filming at the end of 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

One Take News is quick to note that production has been delayed multiple times before, but given that the actors – particularly Robert Downey Jr. – are still interested in making a third movie, it could still happen.

If production did resume at the end of 2022, One Take News says, it would mean that the film would be shooting for a late 2023 or early 2024 release.

In addition to the third movie, Downey and his wife Susan are also developing two shows that will be set in the Sherlock Holmes universe for HBO Max.

We will update this space with any further developments.