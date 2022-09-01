She-Hulk’s Wrecking Crew appearance could signal another early MCU character’s return

She-Hulk episode 3 finally teased viewers with who might be the overarching nemesis for the show by introducing the Wrecking Crew. Spoilers for the episode below!

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law contained a ton of hilarious payoffs to existing storylines, such as the predictable internet reaction to a female Hulk to the testimony at Emil Blonsky’s parole hearings.

In addition, the show got rave reviews for the surprise cameo by Megan Thee Stallion, who appeared as part of a hilarious sub-plot that saw Jen’s old co-worker suing an Asgardian shapeshifter for impersonating the singer.

However, the show ended with Jen getting accosted by a gang of thugs with stolen Asgardian weapons, known as the Wrecking Crew.

What added even more to the mystery was the fact that, after assaulting She-Hulk, the Crew made mention of failing to get a sample of She-Hulk’s blood for their “boss”. There are a lot of possibilities as to who that boss might be, but one theory has a lot of weight behind it.

Is She-Hulk set to face The Leader?

YouTube: Marvel HQ Could the Leader be returning to the MCU?

According to a theory by Comicbook.com, that mysterious boss is likely to be none other than Samuel Stearns, aka The Leader, returning from the original Incredible Hulk movie.

When last we saw The Leader in the MCU, his head was mutating after some of Bruce Banner’s gamma-irradiated blood dripped into a wound in his head.

In the comics, The Leader often works with the Wrecking Crew, so this partnership would make sense.

It would also make sense that The Leader would be the one after Jennifer’s blood, as he was obsessed with using Bruce’s blood to unlock the next stage in human evolution in the Incredible Hulk, and likely views Jennifer (whose blood processes gamma radiation more efficiently) as a second chance to do so.

Time will tell if we will see The Leader reappear in She-Hulk or if some other boss like Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (the woman presumably behind the Thunderbolts) or Kingpin Wilson Fisk is directing the Wrecking Crew.