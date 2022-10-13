She-Hulk’s final post-credit sting explained – what does it mean for the MCU’s future?

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

She-Hulk Episode 9, the final episode of Season 1, has aired, and it was full of surprises, as well as an intriguing post-credit sting.

Season 1 Episode 9 of She-Hulk didn’t just break the fourth wall, it Hulk-Smashed through, taking pot-shots at previous Marvel movies, and undermining the ethos of the MCU.

But it was all good fun, and ended on a positive note, with normality restored, loose ends tied up, and storylines introduced for future seasons.

But there was a post-credit sting that undid what came just before. So beware of spoilers ahead. Also, if you haven’t seen the episode yet, don’t watch the pre-sting credits, as they spoil the cameo.

What happens in the She-Hulk Episode 9 final post-credit sting

At the end of the episode – which is titled “Whose Show Is This?” – Emil Blonsky is arrested and sent back to prison for 10 years for violating the terms of his parole by turning into Abomination.

Emil is circumspect about this turn of events, stating “It’s the karmic price I pay for my actions.” While Jen sarcastically suggests – in a callback to an earlier joke – that he write some haikus about it.

But – and it’s a BIG BUT – Emil doesn’t stay incarcerated for long, as the post-credit sting finds Wong appearing in his cell, to which Emil responds: “You took your time… you got sucked into another show, didn’t you?”

Emil then asks about the guest policy at Kamar-Taj, and more specifically about wi-fi and a fridge, and then they are gone, the season ending with Emil Blonsky free. Meaning Abomination is out, and available to cause carnage in a future MCU movie or show.

What is Wong’s other Marvel show?

In a meta moment from a show that’s filled with self-aware asides, Emil references that other Marvel series, to which Wong responds “We’re really in an era of peak TV.”

The show in question is Secret Invasion, where Wong appears alongside MCU stalwarts like Nick Fury, Maria Hill, James Rhodes, Everett Ross, and Talos. Who will be joined by newcomers Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) and Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir).

Secret Invasion will focus on how the Skrulls have infiltrated earth, and is due to air on Disney+ in early 2023. While if you want to read about every other post-credit sting across Season 1 of She-Hulk, head here.