She-Hulk Episode 6 review: A not-so-self-contained wedding episode

She-Hulk goes to a “self-contained” wedding this week for Episode 6, but is the event big enough to stand out among other episodes?

The sixth episode of Marvel‘s newest series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, has now premiered on Disney+. The show follows Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who also happens to be a Hulk, as she attempts to survive the courtroom, her dating life, and those who keep trying to attack her.

Episode 6 – titled “Just Jen” – is a “self-contained wedding episode”, according to Jen’s fourth-wall breakage. Although, it turns out it isn’t, since some other stuff happens outside of it.

Regardless, how does this episode fair when compared with the rest of them? Warning: spoilers for Episode 6 of She-Hulk…

We take She-Hulk Episode 6 for better or worse

There are definitely some good elements to this episode – namely, the lack of CGI that is usually over-apparent in prior episodes, which makes for a better viewing experience.

The incoming threat of a She-Hulk hatred website – akin to many an incel subreddit – and the worry of an ominous chemistry lab and whether Jen’s new brewing relationship may be linked to it all adds some suitable tension to upcoming episodes, and its a tension that many a women who has been targeted by these incel types can relate to.

There are some funny moments – if odd looking dogs are your style of humor – and the actors all continue to have suitable chemistry and charm – particularly Renée Elise Goldsberry and Ginger Gonzaga – as most of them seem to be having fun in their roles.

Marvel/Disney+ Renée Elise Goldsberry shines as Mallory Book.

The main problem with the episode is that, in comparison with earlier episodes, this one feels rather blah in comparison. There’s no iconic moments – except perhaps a certain Mr Immortal jumping out of a window – but even that side plot isn’t as good as prior plots at the law firm.

The series is beginning to skew its own message

Non of the characters at the wedding really make a massive impact compared to characters we’ve already seen. While one may find the way in which Jen is treated at the wedding funny, but it’s arguably a little too exaggerated; an old female acquaintance would likely be more interested in asking about Jen’s job than the episode makes it seem, rather than solely caring about who she’s dating.

With all of the other bridesmaid’s appearing shallow at best, and like mean girls at worst, it’s becoming antithetical how a show that wants to take women seriously has the majority of its female cast appear as vapid and stupid, in order to make Jenn look intelligently “relatable” in comparison.

Even its female villains don’t hold much of a threat, Titania – who crashes the wedding – is fun, but again the fight holds little impact, with the social media annoyance falling on her face almost immediately. While it leaves you wanting to see what real danger the new threat hinted at the end of the episode will bring, it makes the episode look weaker in comparison.

Will She-Hulk smash its way to the end?

Overall, She-Hulk Episode 6 is fine, but definitely not one of the best so far.

While Jen makes a fourth wall joke about this wedding episode kind of appearing at an awkward time in the season, lamp shading doesn’t prevent it from halting the momentum that previous episodes had built.

And as the show begins to reach its conclusion, we can only hope that it will smash its way there, rather than crawl.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 will premiere on Disney+ on September 29.