She-Hulk Episode 5 review: She-Hulk feels fabulously frivolous

She-Hulk Episode 5 mixes business with pleasure in a hilarious way, but will these violent delights have violent ends?

The fifth episode of Marvel‘s newest series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, has now premiered on Disney+. The show follows Jenn Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who also happens to be a Hulk, as she attempts to survive the courtroom, her dating life, and those who keep trying to attack her.

Episode 5 – which is titled “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured Into These Jeans” – features Jen going to court over copyright infringement, while her friend Nikki attempts to get her some new superhero threads.

This episode has continued the light-hearted tone of the episode, but does the quality continue as well? WARNING: Spoilers for episode 5 of She-Hulk…

She-Hulk means no super, only sitcom

The show continues to go the sitcom route rather than the super route. There are no big fights this episode, only a legal case, which may be disappointing to those who want to see She-Hulk’s powers used to their full potential, but at least the episode still manages to be entertaining.

The same can be said for the trajectory of the series overall. Besides the Wrecking Crew appearing a few episodes back, and Titania still being an annoyance, there doesn’t seem to be any overarching plot. While the episodes are enjoyable enough on their own, it may leave viewers wondering what the show is building to. Is it just going to feel like a sitcom the whole way through, with frivolous filler episodes right up until the very end?

The show may want that, as it fully leans into the tropes of the genre. This episode literally features She-Hulk using her past failed dates to win a court case, and it feels like something you’d see in Sex and the City. Maslany does manage to successfully sell this plot point though, and she works well with fellow “Lady Lawyer” Amelia (Renée Elise Goldsberry).

The other side characters, namely Nikki and Pug (Ginger Gonzaga and Josh Segarra respectively) get some scenes of their own outside of Jenn, helping them feel more like fleshed out characters, even though their plot features a very cliched stereotype of a fashion designer. Edna Mode he is not.

Titania is annoyingly funny villain…or is she just annoying?

The main antagonist of this episode isn’t a Big-Bad type being, rather it’s a slightly superpowered influencer named Titania, who wants to copyright the name She-Hulk.

Titania (Jameela Jamil) is pretty much a heightened stereotype of an influencer, though someone like her probably does exist somewhere online. The character provides a good foil to She-Hulk, but she can toe the line of irritating. It may depend on the audience member whether or not she comes across as too annoying, or just annoying enough.

It seems obvious that this isn’t the end of her though, so viewers should be prepared for more. And as the end of the episode teases, there is clearly someone else we ought to expect very soon…

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 will premiere on Disney+ on September 22.