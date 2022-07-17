She-Hulk allegedly stars Jason Segel in Fantastic Four role

Sam Comrie . 1 hour ago

Marvel Studios upcoming She-Hulk show on Disney+ could feature a key member of the Fantastic Four, as new rumors suggest Jason Segel secretly joined the cast.

Out of all the upcoming MCU Phase Four projects, the arrival of the Fantastic Four may just be the most anticipated. Marvel’s favorite family were announced to join the MCU back in 2019 at San Diego Comic Con, with Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts later attached to direct.

Watts has since departed the project but it appears Marvel Studios are pressing ahead to lay the foundations. With She-Hulk: Attorney At Law already featuring the likes of The Hulk, a fresh rumor indicates that The Thing may debut in the show.

Jason Segel could make his MCU debut as The Thing

According to Disney and Marvel scoopers, The DisInsider Show, the Phase Four show will feature Jason Segel as the Fantastic Four’s Ben Grimm. Co-host Derek Cornell said: “I tweeted two-weeks ago about a certain scoop regarding Fantastic Four. But it’s not just Fantastic Four, this is actually for She-Hulk.”

“We’re hearing The Thing will appear in She-Hulk and that man is Marshall Eriksen himself, Jason Segel,” continued Cornell.

(Fantastic Four, She-Hulk and D23 Expo discussed at 43:14 onwards)

Cornell stated that they were unsure if Segel’s version would be the 616 universe version of the character: “Now we don’t know if this is for Fantastic Four or if its a multiversal character, kinda like how John Krasinski was.”

Regarding the Fantastic Four movie itself, co-host Skyler Shuler said that the D23 expo will be “the place to be” to get news regarding an official cast list and that the movie is “pushing for 2024.”

With Jon Watts leaving the director’s position open, Shuler teased that there is a “really cool name that everyone wants” in the mix to helm the project.

Marshall Eriksen was a popular character on the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which Segel starred on for over a decade. Appearing as Ben Grimm would mark the actor’s first foray into the world of comic book movies, having forged a career prominently in comedy.

In the comics, Grimm is a former astronaut and test pilot, who turns in a rock-like being that is often referred to as the heart of the Fantastic Four.

She-Hulk will be available to stream on Disney+ from August 17, 2022.