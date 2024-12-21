Shameik Moore responds to Laura Harrier’s “weirdo” slam after posting viral video sparking relationship rumors

Laura Harrier asked the Miles Morales actor Shameik Moore to remove a post featuring her after rumors circulated suggesting they were a couple. It featured an old clip of them taking photos together, which Moore had shared on his social media accounts with a Spider emoji to reference Spider-Man.

She replied to a comment on TikTok which said “Laura you settle for Shameik Moore, thats less af,” stating: “I’m literally engaged. I don’t know why that man is posting me lmao.”

Article continues after ad

Harrier claimed she texted the Miles Morales actor in a follow-up video posted to her TikTok account, which she said she made due to it still not being removed at the time.

TikTok / Laura Harrier Laura Harrier responding to a comment about Shameik Moore on TikTok.

“I never talk on this thing… I’m a really private person, so I don’t really like to talk about relationships publicly or anything personal publicly, to be honest,” she began.

“When he first posted that video, a friend sent it to me and was like, ‘Did you know he put this up?’ And I was like, no. That was taken a year ago at a party when somebody asked us to take photos together. I guess somebody was filming it. Not sure why you would post that now.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

She explained she texted him stating: “Hey can you take this down? I’m not sure why you would post that. Also I am literally getting married and I don’t like this insinuation that there’s something going on between us if that was your intention.

“It’s still up, which is f***ing weird, you’re a f***ing weirdo. I’m sorry you’re a f***ing weirdo and I’m annoyed.”

Article continues after ad

Miles Morales actor Shameik Moore responds to Laura Harrier

Since then, the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore has removed all of his posts of the video across TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter as Harrier’s clip addressing the situation quickly went viral.

Moore has then followed up with a video post of his own, stating that “this is all a misunderstanding,” claiming that it’s all the “fan-fiction” and the “commentary” which is weird and that he “means no harm.”

“That’s it, It wasn’t insinuating any relationship. I apologize for the misunderstanding I do,” he ended by saying.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Shameik Moore has played the lead role of Miles Morales in the first two movies of the animated Spider-Verse trilogy and is expected to return in the final installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.