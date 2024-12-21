Shameik Moore disappears from internet after calling Laura Harrier drama “fan fiction”

Miles Morales actor Shameik Moore issued an apology to Laura Harrier after she called him a “weirdo” for posting a video that she allegedly asked him to delete. Hours after that apology, he pulled down every social media account he had.

TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, pretty much any social media presence the actor had online has been deleted in the wake of him being called out over the video.

According to Harrier, she asked him to delete the video privately after it was posted, but Moore left it up at the time. He only deleted it in the wake of all this backlash.

His apology didn’t go over well, either, and he’s since erased his presence on social media entirely.

Shameik Moore flees internet after Laura Harrier callout

Though Moore deleted all of his socials, the videos in question are still out there to see. First, here’s the video that started all the drama:

He posted this video with the caption “coming soon” at the time, leaving the intention behind it open to interpretation.

After deleting the above video and several other posts from various social media accounts, he posted an apology video where he said the following:

“This is all a misunderstanding. Unfortunately, it’s public. It’s really the fan fiction, it’s the commentary, that’s what’s f**king weird, you know? But I mean no harm, I mean no harm. I have no ill intent. It’s about art for me, you know? The video had the aesthetic of the song. That’s it, wasn’t insinuating no relationship. I apologize for the misunderstanding, I do.”

This apology stayed up for a few hours before eventually getting pulled alongside every social media account he had. Moore’s personal online presence has been essentially erased.

Laura Harrier has yet to respond following her callout, with that original video being deleted from her socials as well. It’s also unclear how this will affect the next Spiderverse film considering Moore’s role as Miles is a crucial one.