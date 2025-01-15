Severance star Zach Cherry promises “surprising” answers to Dylan’s mysterious Outie life

Severance Season 2 is arriving imminently, and Dylan fans will be pleased to know we’ll finally be getting some answers about his real life, according to star Zach Cherry.

It’s been a long, long wait for Severance Season 2 to come around, and even longer to see our pal Dylan again. The Macrodata Refiner became a fan favourite thanks to his memorable lines and curious attitude, and thankfully, Cherry will be returning to the role in the new episodes.

However, while all the Innies had their secrets and mysteries, fans were very drawn to what went on in Dylan’s world outside of Lumon. We know he has a son, but that’s about it.

That’s all about to change. In an interview with Dexerto, Cherry revealed we’ll be learning far more about Dylan in this coming season. But be warned: it may not be what you expect.

Severance Season 2 will reveal more about Dylan’s Outie

“I think the biggest difference [in Season 2] is we start to see a little more about my character specifically,” Cherry told Dexerto. “We start to learn more about him.

“In Season 1, we really only saw him in the office and saw his Innie and saw that world and that perspective. Over the course of that season, he learns a little bit about himself.”

Apple TV+

Ever since Season 1, Severance fans have had their fair share of theories as to who Dylan might be in the outside world. When it was revealed that his Outie was actually a father, Dylan’s loyalty to Lumon was quickly dissolved, causing him to take his first steps towards rebelling.

“I’m very proud of this stuff where we learn more about Dylan’s Outie’s life,” Cherry added. “In the first season he has all these theories about what he might be like on the outside and he has a lot of fun with that, but we actually get to see it and it’s maybe not exactly what he thought.”

Apple TV+

As for what’s to come, the star also teased how fan theories might not have hit the nail on the head just yet. In fact, viewers could be left “surprised” by what’s coming for Dylan.

“I think they might be surprised, but I also think it will make sense,” he assured. “When you think about the way he is at work and you think about what type of person might be interested in shutting themselves off at work, it will sort of cohere into a full picture as we learn more about him this season.”

Severance Season 2 premieres on Friday, January 17 on Apple TV+. Until then, check out all the other Apple TV+ shows you have to watch. And don’t forget to read our Severance Season 2 review to find out why we gave it 5 stars.