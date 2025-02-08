Severance star breaks down Season 2’s most “unhinged” episode so far

Severance Season 2 Episode 4, ‘Woe’s Hollow,’ has landed, and even star Zach Cherry agrees that it’s one of the most “unhinged” episodes yet. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

From early on, Severance Season 2 Episode 4 was hailed as one of the most spectacular episodes of the Apple TV+ show so far. And now that it’s out, it’s not hard to see why.

After that incredible Episode 3 cliffhanger, Episode 4 takes a wild turn into the snowy depths of a forest, where Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan find themselves dressed in winter furs and readying to take a long journey.

Article continues after ad

They’re tasked with finding Woe’s Hollow, and along the way, they spot creepy, uncanny versions of themselves across the vast landscape. Milchick also shows up to tell a campfire story, and needless to say, this is one of the strangest episodes of the show so far. (And it’s Severance – that’s saying something.)

Article continues after ad

Zach Cherry says Severance S2E4 was “really exciting”

It’s not just viewers who are floored by the sudden turn into ‘Woe’s Hollow’. For the cast, it was an equally strange time, and Zach Cherry, who plays Dylan, spoke to Dexerto about what it was like to shoot the most hyped episode of the bunch.

Article continues after ad

“It was very exciting,” he said. “That’s the episode where we take the Innies on a little field trip, and it’s their first time experiencing anything outside of the short ceiling, the fluorescent lights of their office. They get to kind of experience the world, so that was exciting.

“And for us as a cast, we spent so much time in that set. It was really exciting to get to do something out in the world. It was like a new challenge.”

Article continues after ad

Apple TV+

By the end of Episode 4, a lot has changed. Mark and Helly (or Helena pretending to be Helly) end up sleeping together in a tent.

Article continues after ad

But things go wrong when Irving finally snaps, almost drowning Helly in an attempt to get her to confess to being her Outie.

Shockingly, she does, and one of the biggest fan theories surrounding Season 2 has finally been confirmed. Safe to say, it’s a lot.

“Unhinged is a fun description,” Cherry said of the episode. “I mean, the whole show is unhinged, but yeah, that episode in particular was like, ‘Something very strange is going on here.'”

Article continues after ad

Severance Season 2 Episode 4 is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.

For more, check out the rest of the Severance Season 2 release schedule. You can also check out all the other new TV shows out this month, and check out the most controversial Severance Season 2 scene.