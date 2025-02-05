Severance star reveals Milchick’s major problem in Season 2

Severance star Tramell Tillman has been discussing his character Milchick’s big problem in Season 2, and it’s all because of Cobel.

The Severance Podcast has been an excellent source of information since the audio show launched on January 7, 2025.

Hosted by Severance director Ben Stiller and star Adam Scott, the duo analyse each episode of Season 1, with help from guests like writer Dan Erickson, editor Geoff Richman, and actors Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Jen Tullock, and John Turturro.

Super-fan Jon Stewart stopped by to ask about a mistake in the Severance Season 1 finale. While in the first of their Season 2 episodes, Mr. Milchick actor Tramell Tillman opens up about the big issue facing his character going forward. Meaning SPOILERS ahead…

How Cobel’s departure puts pressure on Mr. Milchick

Cobel lost her job at the end of Season 1, meaning that at the start of Season 2, Milchick has more responsibility. Meaning more opportunities to fail, which Travis Tillman believes is a problem for his character.

“I believe Milchick to be not only a company man, but an ambitious company man,” Tillman explains. “He has his sights set high, and when Cobel had the opportunity to turn things around, she chose not to. And I think it’s really interesting, going back to Season 1, Cobel asked the question ‘Did Milchick turn me in?’ when she’s talking to Natalie. And that question is never answered, which I think is fun.

“On top of that, their relationship – Cobel and Milchick – seems like this mentor and mentee relationship and any of the actions that were coming, or ramifications, would immediately go to Cobel. But now that Milchick has risen though the ranks, anything that happens, it falls on him.

“So whether or not he betrayed Cobel – I think that’s a question to let linger, if you will – but I think it’s so interesting that now in this position, where he’s trying to get Mark back on board [during Season 2, Episode 1], that he’s putting everything on her.”

Severance Season 2 is currently airing on Apple TV+, where we’ll doubtless get answers to some, but probably not all, of these questions.

