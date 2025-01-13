Severance Season 3 just got a huge update before Season 2 premiere

Severance Season 2 is days away from its premiere on Apple TV+, and after such a long wait, there’s good news: Ben Stiller is already working on Season 3.

Severance arrived on streaming in early 2022, quickly securing its place as Apple TV’s best show and leaving fans inconsolable after its cliffhanger in the Season 1 finale.

This week, fans’ (im)patience will be rewarded when the second season drops its first episode. There’s a lot to answer from the get-go; will Mark reunite with Ms. Casey, will Helly R tell everyone about her outie, and what happened between Irving and Burt after he arrived at his door?

Whatever happens, we are seated – and, according to a new update from Stiller, Severance is here to stay.

Severance Season 3 is already in development

Praise Kier, because Stiller, creator Dan Erickson, and co. are already hard at work on Severance Season 3, with hopes there’ll be a shorter gap between seasons going forward.

Speaking to Collider, Stiller spoke about how he feels a “responsibility to the audience that you’re going somewhere with it.”

“That’s always been a part of it for us, really understanding where it’s heading to, and Apple’s been really supportive of that and been sensitive to what the story is and not saying, ‘Okay, this is something that has to keep going as long as it’s successful,’” he continued.

“It should go as long as the story goes, and that’s something we have an idea of, and we’re working towards as we’re starting up our Season 3 work.”

Severance Season 3 could take “less time”

If you’re one of the lucky few who caught up with Severance in time for Season 2, spare a thought for those who’ve waited almost three years.

Fortunately, if everything goes to plan, we won’t need to wait until 2028 for Season 3.

“I certainly would like it to [take less time], yeah. And the conversations we have had about it, that’s been in the conversation,” Erickson told Gizmodo.

“Because Season 2 actually took about the same amount of time as Season 1. The difference, of course, is Season 1 nobody knew what the show was and so they weren’t waiting for it.

“But at the same time, you’re always looking to sort of fine-tune the process and take what works and leave what doesn’t work and streamline things. So, my hope is that if there is a Season 3, it’s going to be sooner.”

Before it premieres on January 17, 2025, check out our Severance Season 2 review and find out more about the O&D department and the first (completely different) script for Severance.