Severance Season 2 viral cast stunt was suspiciously missing one key character

With Severance Season 2 just days away, the cast of the Apple TV+ show have pulled off the best marketing stunt yet by recreating the Lumon offices – except one key character is nowhere to be found.

If you were lucky enough to be strolling through Grand Central Station on Tuesday, January 14, you may have seen the Severance cast going about their on-screen workday.

Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, and Patricia Arquette (and director Ben Stiller) were all there, acting out their Severance roles in a fake Lumon office, which was enclosed inside a glass case.

Article continues after ad

Needless to say, fans were left stunned by the creativity of the marketing ploy, which had been set up to promote the Season 2 release on January 17. But as many noticed, one Macrodata Refiner was missing in action.

Irving wasn’t included in the Severance recreation

While the rest of the cast acted out a typical day in the MDR office, John Turturro’s Irving was nowhere to be found.

Article continues after ad

“Where’s Irving?!,” one Reddit user asked, while another joked, “Irving was dozing and missed his shift.”

Article continues after ad

It didn’t take long for this absence to spiral into some new theories, with many suggesting that something might happen to Irving in Season 2 that would justify his disappearance.

“Irv not there, I think it could mean he gets wiped or doesn’t come back,” one suggested.

Others went one step further, even suggesting this stunt could come into play during Season 3, which has already been confirmed.

Apple TV+

As one comment wrote, “Wouldn’t it be crazy if this is actually a scene shot for Season 3? Wouldn’t be the weirdest things to have in the show. Would explain no Irving because it’s confirmed 2 is John’s last season.”

Article continues after ad

The latter comment comes after Turturro suggested he wouldn’t return for further seasons after the second installment, telling Variety in 2024, “I did my second go round, but I feel like I’ve had a full meal.””

Article continues after ad

“I think he quit after this season so possibly he’s no longer contracted or really interested in doing promotional work?,” another user pointed out.

Severance Season 2 returns on January 17 on Apple TV+. Until then, revisit our Season 1 recap to remember everything we learned. Plus, check out our guides on Ms. Casey and the O&D Department.