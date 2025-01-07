Severance Season 2 has already beat Season 1 in one big way

The first reviews for Severance Season 2 are in, and you can relax: it’s extremely positive, even eclipsing the first season’s rave reception.

After all, fans have incredibly high expectations for Severance’s return… given it’s been almost three years since the series launched on Apple TV+, not to mention ending on an agonizing (but brilliant) cliffhanger.

There’s a simple explanation for why Season 2 has taken so long (in short, the Hollywood strikes caused havoc with the show’s schedule), but fear not: going by early reactions, it’s absolutely lived up to the hype.

You can read our five-star review of Severance Season 2, but if that doesn’t convince you, just look at its Rotten Tomatoes score.

Severance Season 2 achieves perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

That’s right: Severance Season 2 is currently rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating unanimous praise among critics who’ve seen it thus far.

That’s a step up from Season 1… though not by much. The first season is sitting at 97%, with an 88% audience score. Those are high numbers, so it’s saying a lot if the series has topped itself with the second season.

In our review, we called it an “astounding achievement; a flawless showcase of craft, performance, and taut, compulsive storytelling. If it sticks the landing, it belongs in the highest echelon of television – and we should feel jubilant at its ascendance.”

Don’t just take our word for it. GamesRadar said it “exceeds expectations in every way, as it explores the emotional after-effects of that nail-biting Season 1 finale and poses even more existential questions.”

Decider also said the second season “drastically raises the stakes, tests loyalties, and creatively expands Severance’s story, surpassing viewers’ wildest dreams.”

That’s not to say it’s completely immune to criticism. IGN gave Season 2 a 6/10 rating, writing that it “falters by holding too tightly to its secrets [and] leaning too heavily on vibes,” while noting issues with the new season’s pacing.

Although, it’s fair to say that view isn’t shared by the majority of critics, so if you’re excited for Severance to come back – stay that way.

Until the second season premieres on January 17, 2025, find out more about O&D, why Season 2 took so long, and other TV shows you should check out in 2025.