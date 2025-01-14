Praise Kier! After three of the longest years ever, Severance Season 2 is upon us. Here’s exactly what time it drops on Apple TV+ and its release schedule so you don’t miss a thing.

Following that cliffhanger ending, Severance left us with countless unanswered questions: what’s Lumon really up to? Will Mark find Gemma? And just what the hell is going on with the goats?

Although we won’t be getting all the answers at once (Season 3 is already in production), Severance’s sophomore season is set to be another five-star experience – just take a look at our review.

Unlike Netflix, Season 2 won’t be dropping in one binge-able batch. So, be sure to keep tabs on its release schedule to avoid overlooking all the frolicking fun.

What time does Severance Season 2 drop on Apple TV?

The first episode of Severance Season 2 debuts at 12am PT / 3am ET on Friday, January 17, 2025 on Apple TV+.

This is the typical format the streaming service follows with its original content. If you’re in a different time zone, you can calculate the release time accordingly. Here are a few so you know exactly when to tune in:

12am PT

2am CT

3am ET

8am UK

10am CEST

5am Brazil

1.30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

How many episodes are there?

Good news, fellow data refiners – Severance Season 2 has 10 episodes, making it one episode longer than Season 1.

This makes the Apple TV+ series unique, as it’s rare for shows to add more episodes as it goes along. Each episode is between 45-55 minutes long.

Severance Season 2 release schedule

Where the show doesn’t follow suit is that we won’t be treated to a double or triple episode premiere. Instead, each episode drops every Friday – check out the full Severance Season 2 release schedule below:

Episode 1 – January 17

Episode 2 – January 24

Episode 3 – January 31

Episode 4 – February 7

Episode 5 – February 14

Episode 6 – February 21

Episode 7 – February 28

Episode 8 – March 7

Episode 9 – March 14

Episode 10 – March 21

Apple TV+

One thing you might want to know is that the WGA Directory accidentally listed the first five episodes’ titles – but they’ve since been removed. If you want to see them (and the fan theories that followed), you can check them out here.

How to watch Severance Season 2

As you’ll no doubt have guessed by now, the only way to watch Severance Season 2 is by signing up for an Apple TV+ subscription.

Users in the US can either do this directly or as an add-on via Amazon’s Prime Video, with both platforms offering free trials.

And if you still haven’t watched Season 1 or you’re in need of a catch up, you can either watch it the traditional way or Roku is offering viewers the chance to watch it for free until January 19. Or, you could check out our Season 1 recap.

Be sure to also take a look at what we know about Mark’s wife Gemma, what the O&D department’s up to, and the severed procedure explained.