Severance Season 2 reveals unsettling clue about Miss Casey’s fate

With the Severance Season 2 release date mere weeks away, a new batch of images have emerged, with one containing a clue that things aren’t looking too good for Miss Casey, aka Gemma (Dichen Lachman).

It’s one of the biggest unanswered questions from Season 1: what happened to Miss Casey? In the final scene, innie Mark finds out that Lumon’s wellness counsellor is actually his “dead” wife Gemma.

After figuring this out, Mark (Adam Scott) runs to his sister Devon (Jen Tullock) and screams, “She’s alive,” before the overtime contingency cuts out, causing him to go back to his outie.

Thankfully, he’s got a photo of him with Gemma in his hand, meaning Devon will probably put two-and-two together.

Apple TV+

But there are still so many questions: does Miss Casey have an outie, and if so, where is she? Why did Cobel send her to the Testing Floor? What happens on the Testing Floor? Will Mark’s innie be able to find her?

Miss Casey is “missing” in Severance Season 2

These are all questions Severance Season 2 is set to answer. In the latest tease, it looks like the truth will prove just as elusive for our leading crew, as an image shows Irving (John Turturro) holding onto a missing poster with a sketch of Miss Casey’s face on it.

Irving and Dylan (Zach Cherry) are having a serious but quiet discussion, perhaps conspiring after their time in the outside world.

Given the Macrodata Refinement Department has been split up, they likely don’t know Miss Casey is Gemma yet, but the missing poster certainly seems to have them concerned (it’s image seven in the slide below):

But what’s more unsettling is the fact that after the events of Severance Season 1, Mark, Irving, Helly, and Mark will no doubt be under tighter restrictions than ever before. So, chances are the posters are just part of Lumon’s damage control.

Rather than a photo, the sketch looks an awful lot like the MDR’s tier five perk: a caricature portrait. This is supported by another curious reveal in the new Season 2 still: Dylan’s got one of the portraits of himself boxing a kangaroo on the wall of his booth.

Perhaps they’re part of an elaborate plot by Milchick (Tramell Tillman) and co to cover up what really happened to Gemma/Miss Casey.

We won’t know for sure until Severance Season 2 drops, but for now the image has sparked plenty of discussion, with some suggesting the pictures were drawn by Irving.

“So the missing poster of Gemma may actually be drawn by Irv?” said one on the Apple TV show’s subreddit, to which another replied, “OH MY GOD!”

“I was curious about this as well. It’s also interesting that they left Dylan’s caricature drawing in that image – possibly as a false correlation between drawings,” added a third.

“But it made me think for just a moment ‘who draws these caricatures for the innies and did they for some reason also draw this missing poster?’. Possible internal Lumon plot?”

A fourth chimed in, “The innies seemed concerned about Miss Casey’s fate. Maybe the innies were like ‘People make missing posters for people who are missing, right? Maybe we should do that.'”

Severance Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025. Until then, check out the best Apple TV+ series, new TV shows streaming this month, and our list of the best series of 2024.