Severance Season 2 has one final setback due to LA fires

Severance fans have waited years for Season 2, but the tragic recent fires have proven the latest setback for the widely lauded series.

The fires sweeping through LA county have devastated thousands of homes, spreading from the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst all the way into the Hollywood Hills. The fires have also disrupted myriad local productions, alongside halting many Hollywood events and premieres.

While Severance is one of Apple’s most beloved sci-fi series, it’s suffered a long series of disruptions from COVID-19 to strikes. Even on the verge of its finally completed second season, it’s the latest in a long line of challenges for the show.

Article continues after ad

Another crisis, another Severance setback

As the fires mount damage and displace thousands of LA residents, Apple TV+ has cancelled the Severance Season 2 premiere out of an abundance of caution.

Apple TV+

“As devastating wildfires continue to impact the Los Angeles area, and with safety as our first and foremost priority, we have made the decision to cancel Monday’s Severance season two premiere event,” Apple TV+ has released in a statement (via Deadline).

Article continues after ad

The release continues:

“Apple is donating to support the relief efforts on the ground and our thoughts and heartfelt support remain with everyone who has been affected by these tragic fires. Thank you for your understanding.”

Article continues after ad

Donations to relief funds are a top priority for LA, as the county hopes to halt the spread of current fires and help residents rebuild.

The destructive event has cancelled a number of premieres over this past week, including the premiere of Blumhouse’ new Wolf Man film, along with the 1/8 premiere of the Noah Wyle medical drama The Pitt.

As for Severance, it’s the latest in a long line of delays and issues. Production on Severance’ Season One was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the road to Season Two was delayed considerably by 2023’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.