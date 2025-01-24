Severance is unique in its language, but even by Lumon’s standards, the Apple TV+ show outdid itself with its “fetid moppet” insult in Season 2 Episode 2.

The latest installment of the long-awaited second chapter takes us back in time to show what happened to the MDR team post-Overtime Contingency Protocol, with Helena Eagan going into PR mode to protect the throne she’s waiting to sit on.

This includes the return of Ms. Cobel, and we learn more about Mark’s mysterious project Cold Harbor. But this is the dark side of Severance, and there’s comedy in equal measure. Dylan applies for a job at a door factory, where he’s asked, “How old were you when you knew you loved doors?”

And, of course, there are the Lumon-grade insults flown about thanks to the characters’ unique turn of phrase. Mr Milchick was described as a “shambolic rube” in Season 2’s premiere, but Episode 2 has outdone itself with the phrase “fetid moppet.”

What does “fetid moppet” mean?

“Fetid moppet” sounds like a Shakespearean-level insult, but its origins date back even further. Fetid means having an offensive, stinking smell, while a moppet is a young female child. In other words, a fetid moppet means a stinky little girl.

Apple TV+

The word fetid dates back to the early 15th century and is derived from the Latin word fetidus or foetidus, meaning “foul smelling” or “stinking.” The earliest known use of the word moppet dates back to 1693, and while it’s now obsolete, it used to mean “baby doll” before being used to refer to a girl.

As for what all this has to do with Severance, in Season 2 Episode 2, Lumon CEO Jame Eagan confronts his daughter Helena following her Innie Helly’s speech at the gala event in Season 1.

But rather than talking to her about what happened, he simply walks up to her slowly, says, “Fetid moppet,” and walks away. Classic Eagan move right there.

Severance insult leaves viewers confused

A lot happens in Severance’s latest chapter, but it’s the “fetid moppet” comment that’s garnered the strongest reaction. As said by one on X/Twitter, “Fetid moppet is such a diabolically strange insult.”

“How are you even supposed to respond to someone calling you a ‘fetid moppet’?” asked another, while a third added, “Baby what tf is a fetid moppet #Severance.” A fourth chimed in, “What the f**k is a fetid moppet LMAO.”

Apple TV+

Others think the use of the term supports the theory that Lumon is essentially using Severed employees to resurrect individuals, all in a bid to bring Eagans back to life in one form or another.

“Ok, so I checked captions and it was spelled ‘fetid moppet’ which is a derogatory olde English term for a heavy offensive odor,” said one.

“To me this is further evidence of the ‘living dead theory’ as smell is one of the strongest memory links. Helly grabs her own neck before he comes in.”

Or, you know, it could just be Severance being Severance.

Season 2 Episodes 1-2 are streaming on Apple TV+ now. Find out when the next episode drops with our guide to the release schedule. You can also read our Severance Season 2 review and the sneaky way to watch it for free.