Severance Season 2 theory indicates Irving’s harrowing final moments contain major clue

Severance Season 2 Episode 4 is being hailed as one of the must-watch TV moments this week, and for good reason. But outside the chaos and heartbreak, there’s one huge clue Irving might have left behind. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Episode 4, ‘Woe’s Hollow,” is easily one of the most unhinged episodes of Severance to date. The Apple TV+ show suddenly dropped Mark, Helly (secretly Helena), Irving, and Dylan in the snowy wilderness for an “outdoor retreat.”

Article continues after ad

The group then spend two days walking through the Dieter Eagan National Forest, in which they encounter some strange doppelganger versions of themselves. However, by the end of the episode, things go horribly wrong.

Irving, determined to expose Helena, tortures her by holding her head under the icy water as Mark, Milchick, and Dylan watch. As Helena begs for Milchick to wake her up, her double crossing is finally revealed. But as a result of his actions, Irving is sentenced to “permanent dismissal.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Irving’s last words could lead to a hidden secret in Severance

Before Irving’s Innie is fired (which is essentially death for the Innies), he shares a final moment with Dylan, telling him, “It’s all okay. Just remember, hang in there.”

It’s a sad moment, heightened by the confirmation of Helena’s betrayal. But it’s possible there’s more to Irving’s last words. One theory suggests they’re actually going to lead Dylan to Irving’s map.

Apple TV+

“He was giving instructions,” one Redditor wrote, noting a poster with the same words in the break room.

Article continues after ad

Is it possible this could be where Irving has hidden his map? Others seem to think so, with comments like, “This is my theory too! I think he hid the map to the hallway behind the poster.”

“In one of the promo/trailer shots, we see Helly holding Irv’s drawing of the hallway to the testing floor while she is in the break room. He definitely hid it there for the rest of MDR to find,” another wrote.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Yes! That was the LEAST Irving thing he could have possibly said in that moment,” one user noted. “As soon as he said the line I had a mental picture of a soulless corporate motivational poster.”

Apple TV+

Another added, “They also made a point of Milkshake saying all his stuff would be destroyed. The notebook with the Burt drawings and the black elevator hallway is definitely hidden behind that poster for Dylan! Irv knew he probably was going to get terminated exposing Helena.”

Article continues after ad

Despite Dylan’s new perks (including the Family Visitation Suite), Irving’s “death” may have enough of an impact to get him to dig deeper.

Severance Season 2 Episode 4 is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.

For more, check out all the other new TV shows out this month. You can also check out the full Severance Season 2 release schedule.