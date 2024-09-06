Severance Season 2 reveals episode titles and fans have big theories

Titles for five Severance Season 2 episodes already have fans of the award-winning TV series buzzing with theories.

To the dismay of fans, Apple TV’s celebrated Severance series won’t return until early 2025, approximately three years after its Season 1 debut.

Not much about Season 2 is known apart from what features in a brief teaser trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ projects. But even the smallest glimpses of footage inspired new theories from Severance fandom. The discovery of a few episode titles similarly has fans deep in discussion about what could come next.

Article continues after ad

As spotted by a user on the show’s subreddit, the WGA Directory includes a list of five Severance Season 2 episode titles.

The names for Episodes 1 through 4 reads: ‘Hello, Ms. Cobel,’ ‘Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig,’ ‘Who is Alive,’ and ‘Woe’s Hollow.’ Interestingly, the list skips the fifth hour and goes to six, which bears the title, ‘Attila.’ Episodes 7 through 10 presently remain nameless.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, fans already have thoughts on what the Season 2 episodes may entail based on their titles alone.

Article continues after ad

WGA Directory Severance will finally return for a second season in January 2025.

One person in the Reddit thread posited that the sophomore season’s first three episodes may all revolve around Harmony Cobel (aka Mrs. Selvig).

The user wrote, “Just at a quick reading of these titles – are episodes 1 and 2 Mrs. Cobel flashback episodes, and episode 3 picks up at the ‘She’s Alive!’ cliffhanger?”

While some replies are all in for the flashback idea, another Redditor hypothesized that ‘Who is Alive?’ may delve into the treatment of innies and how they’re “not actually seen as individuals at all.”

Article continues after ad

Since Woe counts among the Four Tempers in Kier Eagan’s philosophy about the human soul, one person thinks Episode 4 will share insight about “how the tempers are balanced/what MDR [is] up to.”

Theories around Episode 6 ponder if it may focus on Lumon Industries founder Kier Egan, considering the name Attila means “father” in Hungarian.

Article continues after ad

Whatever the case, there’s still quite a wait ahead for the show’s return. But lingering questions from Season 1 should be answered when Severance Season 2 arrives on January 17, 2025.