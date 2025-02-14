Severance Season 2 may be hiding a scary clue about Gemma in Episode 9 title

Gemma – well, Ms Casey – made a brief appearance at the end of Severance Season 2 Episode 5. Going by the title of Episode 9, there may be a dark reveal in store.

The biggest mystery at the heart of Severance is what happened to Mark’s wife, Gemma. She was believed to have been killed in a car crash – but, in Season 1, it’s revealed that she’s actually Ms Casey, the severed floor’s wellness counselor.

We last saw her being sent down the Exports Hall, and bar flickering appearances, she’s yet to be seen alive and well in the second season. All we know is that Mark is working on a file called Cold Harbor and it has something to do with her.

She has to show up in Season 2 – right… right? – and Episode 9’s title may be a clue to what’s going on.

Severance Season 2 Episode 9 title is a creepy Twilight Zone reference

We know Season 2 Episode 9 is titled ‘The After Hours’ – the same name as an eerie episode of The Twilight Zone.

It follows Marsha White, a seemingly normal woman who goes to a department store in search of a gold thimble for her mother. She’s directed to the ninth floor – but when she takes the elevator there, she’s greeted with a dark, empty space occupied by a lone saleswoman and a single thimble.

It gets weirder: when she leaves, she notices the thimble is scratched, so the elevator operator tells her to go to the complaints department on the third floor. They tell her there isn’t a ninth floor, and because she doesn’t have a receipt, she can’t return it.

She catches sight of the saleswoman… but she’s a mannequin. That night, she discovers she’s been locked inside the store, accidentally knocking over another mannequin that looks just like the elevator operator.

CBS

She realizes that the ninth floor is occupied by animated mannequins who take turns living among humans – and she’s a mannequin herself!

This could be a creepy hint to Gemma’s fate; what if she keeps losing her memories every time she returns to the testing floor?

“If the twist is the same it could mean that Ms Casey was an Innie first and Gemma later and she just forgot she was an Innie in the first place,” one viewer speculated. “I think there is a twist like this coming. She was in on it the whole time, she wants to be on the testing floor, what you just said,” another wrote.

“Oh my god, this is one of the first theories I’ve seen on here that’s really compelling – I hope this is true! It would make so much about Lumon and Mark/Gemma make sense. And why they couldn’t have kids, and why Mark is special,” a third commented.

“Great catch and one of my top 20 or so favorite TZ eps. Definitely a reference and fits what a lot of us think as far as the 3D printing of avatars for the transitioning of consciousness goes,” a fourth added.

