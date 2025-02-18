Severance Season 2 Episode 6 set for tense scene with Mark’s Outie and Helena

Severance Season 2 Episode 6 – titled ‘Attila’ – may include an unprecedented scene between Mark’s Outie and Helena, after fans connected the dots between two clips.

At the start of Severance’s second season, Mr Milchick told Mark’s Innie that Ms Cobel had developed an “erotic fixation” on him. That wasn’t true – however, it could be said about Helena.

Episode 4 revealed that Helena had been pretending to be her Innie, Helly R. Not only did she have the inside track on everything the MDR team was doing on the severed floor (especially when it comes to Ms Casey), but she picked up where Helly left off… and slept with Mark during the ORTBO.

Episode 5 dealt with the fallout, with Mark’s Innie still reeling from Irving exposing Helena and struggling to trust Helly. Well, things may be about to get even worse.

Why Severance fans think Mark meets Helena in Season 2 Episode 6

Apple TV released an 11-second teaser for Severance Season 2 Episode 6. It doesn’t show much: you can see Mark eating a Chinese meal and seeming a bit jittery. However, there’s good reason to believe he’ll bump into Helena during this scene.

In an earlier trailer, there’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse of Helena behind Mark as he walks away from his table, and then there’s another shot of him outside a Chinese restaurant with two letters illuminated: FU, which means “good fortune.”

Apple TV+

So far, Helena and Mark have only ever interacted once. In Season 1, he nearly hits her as he pulls out of the Lumon car park. She tells him to watch where he’s going, he apologizes, and that’s it. Things are different now, and this scene could indicate whether or not Helena is a friend or foe (she told his Innie that she hated who she was on the outside, so maybe there’s a chance of redemption).

As for why he seems to be so hungry, some fans suspect that’s a symptom of reintegration sickness. However, if he catches sight of Helena, that would probably make him extremely nervous, hence the shakiness.

“For Mark’s outie, Helena is someone he finds frightening and who is responsible for so much tumult and grief in his life,” Scott told TIME.

Severance Season 2 Episodes 1-5 are streaming on Apple TV+ now. You can find out when the next episode drops with our guide to the release schedule and and check out the secret reason you find Severance so disturbing.

