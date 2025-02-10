Severance star drops big clue for “rage and betrayal” in Season 2 Episode 5

After last week’s jaw-dropping ending, everyone is desperate to see Severance Season 2 Episode 5 – and, according to one star, we should expect “rage and betrayal.”

Severance is on a mission to one-up its legendary “She’s alive!” cliffhanger with its second season. In the closing moments of Episode 3, Mark reunited with Asal Reghabi and reintegrated, forcing his realities and memories to collide in uncomfortable ways.

And then came Episode 4, following Mark and his fellow Innies on their first ORTBO (outdoor retreat and team-building occurrence), where things went haywire. It was revealed that Helly has actually been Helena all along, and Irving’s efforts to expose her resulted in his “immediate and permanent dismissal” – which, for an Innie, is tantamount to death.

The wait is on for Episode 5, and Britt Lower (who plays Helly/Helena) has given fans a tease of what will go down.

Severance Season 2 Episode 5 will deal with Helly/Helena fallout

After Helly’s icy wake-up in Episode 4, the fifth episode will dig into her reaction to Helena’s actions since the start of Severance Season 2.

Speaking to EW, Lower said: “It’s obviously a gut punch and they’re both going to reckon with questions of autonomy and consent.

“I felt empathy for Helly not having a say in what was happening, and then I also felt this empathy for Helena, because this is the first time she’s experienced this kind of connection and humanity, and it’s inside of a persona that she didn’t earn.

“So navigating the reality of that and trying to really see it from both of their perspectives, and obviously Helly’s perspective comes back online, so in Episode 5, the rage and betrayal that she feels is justified.”

Apple TV has released an incredibly brief synopsis for Episode 5: “Tensions emerge after the team suffers a loss. Outie Mark makes a breakthrough.”

What that means for Mark remains unclear, but Adam Scott said the events of Episode 4 “changes quite a bit in Mark’s mind.”

“I mean, this was a life-changing moment for him. He’s been in existence for two-and-a-half years or something, so this is huge,” he explained.

“His feelings for Helly have only grown thus far this season, so by the end of Episode 4, we don’t know how this hits Mark, what this means emotionally, but Helly is a huge part of his life. Huge. And I think that a lot of his identity is wrapped up in how he feels about her and how she feels about him, so you can imagine this being tectonic.”

You can find out when the next episode drops with our guide to the release schedule, and you should check out our guides on Cold Harbor and the Glasgow Block. If you want to refresh your memory, we also have recaps of Episode 1 and Episode 2.