This Mark & Helly scene in Severance is way darker after Episode 4 twist

We were right when it came to the age rating of Severance Season 2 Episode 4. The Apple TV+ series just got its first racy scene, but thanks to an evil twist, what initially appears to be an act of love is transformed into something sinister (and highly illegal).

Episode 4 was undoubtedly the most anticipated so far, and it’s certainly lived up to expectations. Mark, Irving, Helly (or Helena), and Dylan head out for the first ever ORTBO (Outdoor Retreat and Team Building Occurrence).

This means the Innies get to go Outie, but of course their real world tour is strictly controlled by Lumon. Mr Milkshake tells them the trail they are to follow, walking in the footsteps of their great leader, Kier Eagan, before gathering them round a campfire for some good ol’ propaganda.

However, as it’s a two-day trip, the Innies do get to enjoy some alone time, which Mark and Helly take full advantage of after sharing a kiss in Season 1. Warning: spoilers ahead and some may find this content distressing.

Mark & Helly’s scene in Severance Season 2 Episode 4 isn’t what you think

Mark and Helly have sex! It seems like a beautiful moment, but this is Severance we’re talking about. At the end of Season 2 Episode 4, we find out Helly isn’t Helly at all: she’s been Helena Eagan all along.

Apple TV+

Given there’s no way Mark would have willingly slept with the daughter of Lumon’s CEO – let alone someone he doesn’t truly know – this revelation means he was deceived into an act he never would have consented to. In the eyes of the law, this is tantamount to rape.

Of course, this opens up a whole other series of questions. Notably, how will this be addressed in Episode 5? Plus, why did Helena do this?

If you remember back to Episode 2, Helena kept rewatching the security cam footage of Mark and Helly kissing. This isn’t explained, although it has been theorized that perhaps she’s feeling jealous of her Innie.

Ultimately, Helena doesn’t get to fraternize with regular people. Her life involves following the rules and maybe she wants to experience what her Innie gets to.

Or, maybe she really does have feelings for Mark (if this is true, then she picked the worst way to go about it).

Then again, knowing Lumon, this could just be a way to get revenge on Helly for trying to kill herself (and therefore her) in Season 1. Last but not least, she might just want to get Mark back on track to finish Cold Harbor.

Some fans believe her reason is two-fold. As said by one, “Helena has two missions. To make Mark S content enough to finish Cold Harbor, and a personal one, to get affection from him. She wants to be wanted. She is too sheltered to get it irl, but her innie already bagged a man in weeks.”

Whatever the case, the outcome is dark as hell and, therefore, classic Severance.

