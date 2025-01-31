Severance Season 2 Episode 4 is completely “different” and it will “blow your mind”

Prepare yourself: according to early reviews and interviews, Severance Season 2 Episode 4 will be “radically different” than anything the show has done before.

Season 2 Episode 3 ended on another massive cliffhanger: Mark’s Outie was confronted by Asal Reghabi, the ex-Lumon surgeon who tried to reintegrate Petey. Not only does she confirm that Gemma is still alive, but she believes she can safely perform the procedure on Mark.

He says yes without any hesitation – and in the closing seconds of the episode, his memories collide as reality flickers between his basement and the severed floor’s induction room. Before the credits roll, we hear Petey’s voice asking him, “Who are you?”

Article continues after ad

It’s a tantalizing place to end the episode – but strap in, because next week’s episode could change everything.

Severance Season 2 Episode 4 will be big

Apple TV+

Season 2 Episode 4 is titled, ‘Woe’s Hollow.’ According to Apple’s official synopsis, “the team traverses unfamiliar terrain. Mark and Helly explore their feelings. Irving harbors a growing distrust of a friend.”

Article continues after ad

One photo has been released from the episode, showing Mark and the MDR team in hats and coats, and it appears they’re outside. It’s unclear where or why, but you should expect a change of scenery.

Article continues after ad

Before the second season’s release, the cast spoke to Collider – and the outlet’s journalist said Episode 4 is “radically different than anything you guys have done before.”

Adam Scott also said it was the “most challenging” episode of the entire season. “For me, at least, it was kind of the whole thing. It was a lot,” he explained.

“I remember very early on [creator Dan Erickson] having the idea for Episode 4 and what it would entail and thinking that was a fantastic idea, and wondering how we were going to get our arms around it.

Article continues after ad

“Then, once we started actually shooting it, being like, ‘Oh, okay, we’re actually going to do the thing that Dan thought of. We’re actually going to go to this place and actually do this thing. Without any embellishment, we’re going to do it.’ It’s art.”

Article continues after ad

It’s been alluded to in reviews, too. For example, Grace Randolph noted how excited she was after Episode 3’s cliffhanger and how she was initially disappointed when she started Episode 4.

Article continues after ad

“I’m glad I stuck with it, because the end of Episode 4 is one of the greatest scenes in television history. It blew my mind, it instantly catapulted the show to one of the greatest shows of all time. I can’t tell you which characters were involved… but it’s so good. When it drops, don’t go on social media until you’ve watched it,” she said.

You’ve been warned: spoilers will be everywhere this time next week, so make sure you watch it before scrolling on social media.

Article continues after ad

Find out when the next episode drops with our guide to the Severance Season 2 release schedule. You can also read our recaps of Episode 1 and Episode 2, and find out exactly what Mammalians Nurturable means.