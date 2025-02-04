Severance Season 2 Episode 4 age rating contains a big Mark & Helly clue

Episode 4 is set to be the most important chapter of Severance Season 2 so far – and, going by its age rating, there could be a big Mark and Helly scene.

Episode 3 ended on a jaw-dropping note: Mark reunited with Asal Reghabi, who revealed that Gemma is alive and believes she’s refined the reintegration procedure (which killed Petey in Season 1). He agrees to proceed with it, and by the end, his Innie and Outie’s realities collide.

Article continues after ad

The series is just getting started. Between interviews with the cast and early reviews, the fourth episode is said to be completely different than anything we’ve seen before.

Apple has only released one official image from the next episode and a brief synopsis. However, an age rating has appeared online alongside a content advisory – and fans think they know what’s coming.

Severance Season 2 Episode 4 gets first-ever content warning

According to the Australian Classification website, Severance Season 2 has been given an M rating for “violence, coarse language, and sex scenes.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That last part is notable, because this is the first time Severance has been given a sexual content warning.

Australian Classification

What could this mean? Well, given the tension between Mark and Helly (or is it Helena?) since the start of Season 2 and how Episode 4 appears to be taking the Innies away from the office, it’d be fair to predict a sex scene.

This would be a major development for both characters after their kiss in the Season 1 finale – and, let’s just say, fans are excited.

Article continues after ad

“Prepare to be sick of me and the horny people who watch this show,” one user joked. “Markhelly fans vibing knowing that next episode is considered the best of the season AND has a ‘S’ warning for content,” another wrote.

“Thinking about the fact that at some point we’re going to see Mark/Helly/Helena kiss again. Episode 4 I need you now,” a third posted.

Article continues after ad

According to Apple, Episode 4 will follow the MDR team as they “traverse unfamiliar terrain. Mark and Helly explore their feelings. Irving harbors a growing distrust of a friend.”

Article continues after ad

Find out when the next episode drops with our guide to the Severance Season 2 release schedule. You can also read our recaps of Episode 1 and Episode 2, find out exactly what Mammalians Nurturable means, and check out what we know about Cold Harbor.