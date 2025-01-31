This is the most controversial Severance Season 2 scene and it’s not even close

Even by Lumon’s standards, it crossed a line in Severance Season 2 Episode 3, with one scene in particular causing friction with one of its most loyal employees: Mr Milchick.

Right now, Milchick is heading up the MDR department after Ms Cobel was fired. But it’s not been an easy process. He had just 48 hours to find an entirely new team for Mark after the overtime contingency incident, only for them to be rejected (and he got called a “shambolic rube” named Milkshake in the process).

He also had to convince Mark, Irving, and Dylan’s Outies to return to work, which, weirdly, involved a lot of pineapples. Then there’s Miss Huang to think about, and the fact that his computer home screen still says Ms. Cobel.

Milchick manages to keep his head above water (just about), but in Season 2 Episode 3, Lumon demonstrates its gratitude in the most controversial way it could think of. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Milchick gifted controversial Kier paintings in Severance Season 2

To celebrate his “betterment” (promotion), Lumon gifts Milchick a collection of “re-canonicalized paintings” of Kier Eagan’s life cycle, only he’s been reimagined as a Black man.

All that has changed is the color of his skin – his eyes are still blue and his hair is the same. The controversial showing of appreciation gets the kind of response you’d expect. Milchick simply says, “Oh, my,” clearly uncomfortable with the gift and its implications.

Natalie, Lumon’s ever-smiling Board liaison officer, maintains her unnatural level of positivity as she explains the reasoning behind the paintings.

After listening to her earpiece, she tells Milchick, “The Board austerely desires for you to feel connected to Lumon’s history. To that end, please accept from the Board these inclusively re-canonicalized paintings intended to help you see yourself in Kier, our founder.”

As Milchick examines them with discomfort, Natalie gives him a look as if she knows what he’s thinking.

Her thoughts are interrupted by a message from the Board, which she relays: “The Board wishes to express that I, Natalie, received the same gift upon receipt of my current position and found it extremely moving.”

“I’m grateful,” says Milchick. “It’s meaningful to see myself reflected…” But he’s unable to finish his sentence. The Board concludes the call, and Milchick stares deep into Natalie’s eyes.

This gesture, an obvious Lumon invention, comes off as forced, patronizing, and highly inappropriate, turning a very personal and complex aspect of identity into a corporate gimmick.

Milchick’s silence is loud. His inability to finish his sentence indicates there’s a level of conflict between his sense of professionalism and his internal concern with what’s being asked of him.

Later on in Severance Season 2 Episode 3, Milchick covers the paintings, puts them back in their box, and places them high up on a shelf. This hints that he’s at least starting to doubt what’s going on at Lumon.

Speaking about the paintings in the post-credits discussion, director Ben Stiller says, “We explore what it is to be a person of color at Lumon.

“Natalie presents Milchick with these paintings of Kier, and it’s a strange moment where Milchick has to process this and try to question what’s the motivation behind this.”

Adding to this, creator Dan Erickson shows how Natalie’s intense looks at Milchick may have been her way of protecting him.

“I love their performances so much in that moment because it’s about what you feel safe to say,” he explains. “And, of course, Natalie especially knows that you never know when somebody is listening at Lumon.”

Milchick actor Tramell Tillman adds, “Does she get it? Is she going to be an ally? It’s going to be very interesting to find out.”

Kier paintings spark strong reaction

The controversial gift has sparked quite the reaction online, with one writing on Reddit, “Is that like blackface Kier?”

Another pointed out, “It’s the fact that all they changed was his skin color, he still has the straight grey hair and blue eyes. Didn’t try to give him hair/eyes like Seth.”

“I get the feeling that he doesn’t really feel respected by Lumon. That was just another drop in the bucket like the PC welcome screen,” added a third.

“Also, I feel like Milkshake has some barely contained anger issues that are fed from the lack of respect.

“When Mark got in his face and was disrespecting him you can tell he lost his temper when he yanked Mark’s keycard off.”

A fourth chimed in, “I found that interesting as well. It’s like a new take on blackface, modified to include a skewed understanding of representation. It was painful to watch. It also feels necessary, apt, and realistic, or perhaps realistic in the Severance world.”

Others have highlighted Natalie’s reaction, and what is going on behind those wide eyes. “It’s like she’s held at gunpoint every time. I see terror in those eyes,” said one, while another agreed, “She was trying to communicate so much to Milkshake then.”

A third wrote, “The Board also told her to tell him how grateful and honored she felt. That’s really weird – like they think they get to decide what Natalie’s reaction was, or at least what it should have been.”

