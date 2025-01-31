Severance Season 2 Episode 3 hid a chilling Easter egg you never noticed

You’re probably still reeling from the ending of Severance Season 2 Episode 3. However, did you notice this quick Easter egg before the episode’s biggest scene?

After the Innies and Outies got their own episodes, this week’s Severance unfolds both on the severed floor and in the outside world, with the MDR team searching for Ms Casey while Mark tries to figure out who’s alive.

Mark comes up smart plan: he attempts to burn a message into his retinas so his Innie can still see it after he walks out of the elevator. Alas, it doesn’t work: employees’ pupils dilate when they get into the lift.

As Asal Reghabi explains, there’s only one way to get information in and out of Lumon: reintegration.

Severance Season 2 Episode 3 has a sneaky exports hall Easter egg

In the closing sequence of Severance Season 2 Episode 3, right as Mark walks down the stairs to his basement, there’s a shot of a lamp on his wall that’s extremely similar to Irving’s drawing of the exports hall.

As Ivy Dupler pointed out on X/Twitter, “this light fixture in Mark’s house which had a 3-second standalone shot is absolutely a callback to the exports hall.”

Now, we still don’t know exactly what the exports hall is. In the latest episode, Irving pays a visit to O&D, and Felicia sees his drawing of the hallway (which was a recreation of his Outie’s paintings). “How do you know about the exports hall?” she asks him, briefly explaining that they send “a lot of shipments there” and “now they send a guy.”

When we last saw Ms Casey in Season 1, she stepped into an elevator in a hallway that looked a lot like Irving’s drawing of the exports hall. We know she was sent down to the testing floor; perhaps the exports hall is the only way to access that area of Lumon.

Nevertheless, evoking the same imagery in Mark’s home makes for a chilling, exciting parallel – and it’s a big hint that reintegration may be the key to unlocking the secret of Gemma’s fate.

