Severance Season 2 just dropped 2 huge clues that Helly is actually Helena

A prevailing theory has emerged in Severance Season 2: Helly R isn’t actually her Innie – it’s Helena Eagan, her Outie. After Episode 2, it seems like this may be true.

In Episode 1, Mark returned to work – but his colleagues weren’t there. Instead, he was forced to work with a new MDR team. He quickly sabotaged them, and the next day, Lumon “agreed to his terms” and brought Dylan, Irving, and Helly back.

However… something seemed a little off. Not only did Helly lie about what happened on the outside, but she came up with a bizarre alternative: apparently, she saw a night gardener.

Article continues after ad

In her defense, she could just be ashamed (and scared) of her Outie being an Eagan, especially after staging a revolt against Lumon. However, what if Helena is pretending to be Helly?

2 scenes in Severance Season 2 Episode 2 bolster Helly/Helena theory

Firstly, we see Helena replaying footage of her Innie before the OTC event – specifically, Helly’s kiss with Mark. She watches it over and over again, almost as if she’s jealous of her Innie’s life.

Article continues after ad

Remember, Helly tried to kill herself in Season 1. She then received a video from Helena, telling her, “I am a person and you are not.”

Article continues after ad

And yet, Helly has more of a life than Helena: she’s loved by someone, she has friends, and she gets to be herself. Helena’s life is Lumon, and her father is a frightening, frosty figure; he called her a “fetid moppet” for goodness sake.

That would partly explain why Helena would assume Helly’s identity, perhaps under the pretense of learning more about the Innies after the “Macrodat Uprising.”

If that hasn’t convinced you, the end of Episode 2 should. We see Mark, Dylan, Irving, and Helly’s Outies checking in for another day at the office. However, everyone’s elevator makes a beep as the doors shut – except from Helena’s, suggesting that sound is an Outie becoming an Innie.

Article continues after ad

“I need to see Helena inside of the elevator changing into Helly because I still believe that’s not Helly R… I’m sorry, this show made me more paranoid than I already am,” one user tweeted.

Article continues after ad

“The way we just got confirmation that was Helena down there with the innies since there wasn’t a beep when she went down the elevator,” a second wrote.

Until we find out more, check out our recap of Season 2 Episode 2, find out more about Cold Harbor, and make sure you keep our Severance Season 2 release schedule bookmarked.