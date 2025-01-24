Severance Season 2 Episode 2 hid a huge Easter egg you definitely missed

In Severance Season 2 Episode 2, Dylan goes for a job interview at a door company – and the whole scene is one big Easter egg.

After Episode 1 dealt with the Innies, Episode 2 is focused exclusively on the Outies. Specifically, it deals with the aftermath of the OTC, with Mark trying to dismiss the idea that Gemma may still be alive and Helena tidying up Helly’s mess after she took to the stage and told the world she was a prisoner.

Things don’t go well for Dylan and Irving on the outside. Under Helena’s orders, Milchick finds their Outies and asks them if anything strange happened, before firing them.

By the end of the episode, they’re back at Lumon. However, in the interim, Dylan looks for another job – and he ends up at Great Doors.

Why that door company scene in Severance Season 2 is so important

Apple TV+

Dylan’s interview goes well… at first. He answers all sorts of inane questions – “How old were you when you knew you loved doors? If you could be any kind of door, what would you be?” – and the manager seems somewhat charmed by him.

It falls apart when he discovers Dylan has been severed. “We need a certain kind of person here… not a certain kind of two people,” he says, calling the procedure “abhorrent.”

It’s a key scene, but not because of its impact on the plot. Dan Erickson, the creator of Severance, came up with the idea for the show… while working at a door factory.

While insisting that the people he worked with were lovely, he said it was “the last thing in the world [he] wanted to be doing and [he thought] everybody there knew that.”

Apple TV+

On The Severance Podcast, he explained: “I was just walking into work one day, it was 9am, and I literally had the thought, ‘God, what if I could jump ahead and suddenly it would be 5pm and I’d have done the day’s work and I wouldn’t have to experience it, I could just cut out that eight hours.’

“I think everybody there, including the bosses, probably had the same thought.”

As for what his role entailed, he “catalogued different hinges, because they had this big inventory of door parts; hinges, knobs, but it wasn’t super organized. They needed someone to come in and make sure they had an ironclad log of what we have, so it was mostly that.

“It was in the basement, so there were no windows, so I think that’s where a lot of the Lumon [basement things] come from.”

