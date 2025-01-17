Severance Season 2 Episode 1 has a huge cameo you definitely missed

Your ears aren’t deceiving you: Severance Season 2 Episode 1 just premiered, and there’s a familiar voice in one scene that belongs to one of the most famous actors in the world.

I can’t believe I’m actually typing this: Severance is back. Three years after Season 1’s extraordinary finale, Apple TV’s best show has returned – and it’s off to an incredible start.

The second season’s opener focuses entirely on Innies rather than Outies, with Mark arriving back at Lumon after screaming, “She’s alive!” At first, he’s forced to work with a new MDR team under Mr Milchick (Ms Cobel is nowhere to be seen).

Article continues after ad

Later, for reasons that aren’t yet clear, Helly, Irving, and Dylan return to Lumon. Their “uprising” supposedly led to big reforms… as explained by a strange company video.

Who voices the building in the ‘Lumon is Listening’ video?

Lionsgate/Apple TV+

While not strictly confirmed, Keanu Reeves is almost definitely the voice of the building in the ‘Lumon is Listening’ video in Severance Season 2 Episode 1.

Article continues after ad

Firstly, nobody else sounds like Reeves – he has one of the most distinctive cadences in Hollywood (just try to imagine the voice in the Lumon video saying, “guns, lots of guns” and you’ll quickly agree with me).

Article continues after ad

Secondly, the role is missing from the episode’s credits, suggesting that Apple TV didn’t want Reeves’ brief vocal appearance to leak before its release (and, notably, the actors behind the “man in hallway” and “voice of water tower” are listed, so the building’s absence has to be purposeful).

Reeves hasn’t spoken about Severance in any interviews, nor has his role been teased or leaked by scoopers ahead of the show’s return. It’s a pretty extraordinary feat, but Stiller and co. have been closely guarding Severance’s secrets, so we can only imagine what else is in store in the coming episodes.

Article continues after ad

Make sure you read our Severance Season 2 review, keep our Season 2 release schedule bookmarked, a and find out what happened to Ms Casey/Gemma. You can also check out the biggest TV shows coming out in 2025.