Severance fans find Season 2 Easter egg that hints at strange Lumon policy

The Severance Season 2 premiere has a lot to take in, but fans have noticed one connection between Mark and Helly that could hint towards yet another Lumon mystery.

From stop motion animation to a new child supervisor, Severance Season 2 has started with a bang. We’re no closer to finding answers to fans’ most pressing questions (what does MDR actually do, for instance?), but there are a few clues that could give more context to Lumon Industries.

Article continues after ad

Season 2 Episode 1 kicks off with a big twist. When Mark gets back to the MDR office, he doesn’t find Helly, Irving, and Dylan, but rather, a whole new replacement team.

Naturally, Mark is outraged. His requests to get his old team back are denied at first, but after some pressing, he finally gets the reunion he wanted. But why the sudden change?

Both Mark and Helly have to make their requests three times

Fans have noticed that Mark had to ask three times before Lumon supervisors made the decision to bring back the old MDR team. Specifically, he asks Milchick three times before his request is granted. (“I told you, I want my team”; “My Innie just wants his coworkers back”; “Why can’t you just bring them back?”)

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This also connects to Helly in Season 1, who had to ask three times before she was let out of the room she initially woke up in. The detail, while subtle, hasn’t gone unnoticed, and it’s caused some fans to question this very specific connection.

Apple TV+ Mark’s new MDR team in Severance Season 2 Episode 1

As one Reddit user noted, “In S1E1, we learn that Helly has to ask Mark three times to be let out of the room she wakes up in before he can let her out. In S2E1, Mark asks Milchick three times for his team back before he grants it. Maybe it’s a coincidence but I thought it was interesting!”

Article continues after ad

While there could be a number of reasons for this rule, some have noted that this mimics the guidelines for call center policies.

“Funnily enough, this is also a call center policy for speaking with a manager,” said one user.

Apple TV+ Mark is reunited with his old team

Another added, “It was policy at multiple call centers and customer service jobs that three requests for a manager will get them a manager. Three times for a discount on their subscription, give them something. If they’re verbally abusing you, you give three warnings before hanging up. That sort of thing!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With Severance presenting a surrealist take on rigid office life, it would unsurprising for the creators to use real-world policies within Lumon Industries. But either way, everyone can agree it’s another example of the show’s incredible attention to detail.

“I don’t think anything is coincidental on this show lol,” another comment pointed out. “Amazing. Great catch!”

Another added, “I do sometimes wonder if the show’s writer(s) were extremely meticulous in crafting every aspect of this show, with the foreknowledge that their hard work would be noticed and appreciated by thousands.”

Article continues after ad

Severance Season 2 Episode 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+ now. For more, learn about The Lexington Letter and check out the secret reason you find Severance so disturbing. You can also keep tabs on new episodes with the full Severance Season 2 release time & Apple TV+ schedule.