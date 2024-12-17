This Severance Cobel theory makes Season 2 even darker than you think

Ahead of the Severance Season 2 release date, a fascinating new fan theory has emerged about Harmony Cobel and her alter ego Mrs. Selving. If it’s true, well, it doesn’t look good for Mark, Helly, and the rest of the Lumon team.

The wait is nearly over, with the second chapter making its anticipated premiere on Apple TV+ in just one month (January 17, 2025, to be precise – get it in your office diary).

Severance Season 1 was packed full of clues, hints, and unexplained details, making it the best TV show for fan theories. From speculation about Gemma following the cliffhanger ending to what the hell MDR are up to, it’s safe to say there’s been a lot.

Now, fans are watching the first chapter with fresh eyes in preparation for Severance Season 2, and a new theory has emerged about the dastardly (former) Severed Floor manager, Harmony Cobel.

Cobel theory has sinister implications for Severance Season 2

The new fan theory suggests that Selvig and Cobel have been reintegrated much like Petey was, but they’re struggling to “live in harmony” (pun intended). If true, it casts further doubt on the chances of Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan achieving a successful reintegration in Severance Season 2.

A Redditor shared evidence from the first installment to support their idea, saying it’s helpful to think of the reintegration situation in the context of two siblings forced to share a room with one TV – and they’re constantly fighting for the remote.

“It’s impossible to know which personality is in control at any given time, but the way she behaves around Mark often provides clues,” they wrote.

“When Selvig emerges, she displays a gentler, more compassionate side toward him. In contrast, when Cobel takes over, her actions are colder, more calculating, and often marked by clear disdain.”

They stated there are numerous moments that could be considered a shift between Cobel’s innie and outie, including when Mark requests a handshake after his promotion in Episode 1.

Apple TV+

“Cobel appears dominant for most of it, but we see Selvig appear as her eyes light up when Mark asks her for a handshake,” the Redditor explained.

“One of the most fascinating moments was when Selvig and Cobel surfaced together. This happened when Mark asked if she wanted the door open or closed, and they simultaneously gave conflicting answers by saying, ‘Both.’

“Now that her reintegration situation has given us a new perspective, it becomes clear that what initially seemed like Cobel using the fake ‘Mrs. Selvig’ persona to spy on Mark was actually Selvig cautiously testing the waters, hoping to find an ally – someone she can trust – because she needs Mark’s help.”

Other speculative points raised include: Mr. Selvig is still alive and Cobel is working on the inside to break him out of Lumon; she and Reghabi have been secretly reintegrating employees together; and she and Gemma are working together in hopes of triggering memory bleed among employees.

Their final point is an interesting one, referring to the scene in which Natalie tells Cobel she’s fired, and she races off in her car ranting and raving.

“The editing was so brilliantly executed – with the context, timing, and setup – that we just naturally assumed Cobel was screaming and cursing at Natalie, right?” they continued.

Apple TV+

“I recommend watching it again in the context of Harmony’s reintegration situation, because I think you’ll be amazed once you realize that’s not actually Cobel, and she isn’t cursing Natalie.

“Seriously, watch it again, but this time, really pay attention to what she does when she gets home, and then also what she says to Mark when he offers her a ride.”

For context, after offering her a lift to the party, Cobel initially turns Mark down but then says, “You know, maybe I could drive my own car.”

Essentially, they’re suggesting that Cobel’s actions in this sequence allude to her internal struggle with Selvig rather than a reaction to Natalie.

Cobel speculation sparks more Severance theories

The Redditor makes it clear that all of their ideas are purely speculative, but it’s certainly sparked a busy discussion. “I like the Cobel/Selvig theory… not so much the Gemma bit,” said one.

Another agreed, “I wonder though if the board knows about it, clearly from their conversations she believes reintegration is possible and mentions Petey had ‘troubling signs of reintegration’ and yet the board is adamant reintegration is not possible.

“So would this mean Cobel/Selvig reintegrated behind the board’s back? Would they genuinely not be able to catch on? Or is it like one of those things the board knows is real, but officially has to deny it?”

Apple TV+

They finished by stating that while they’re on board with the theory, they’d need some “questions answered.”

A third said they think OP is “onto something… just based on the fact that in the finale, when Mark told Selvig he was thinking about quitting Lumon, she gives him a hug and says ‘Good, get away from there.’”

A number of commenters have shared their own Cobel theories, including the idea that she’s a permanent innie.

“I think it’s far more likely that Cobel is a permanent innie even when she leaves the Severed Floor,” said one.

“She desperately wants integration to happen because she wants to remember her mother. It was very traumatic for Helly to not be able to remember her mother’s eye color.

“Additionally she keeps saying contradictory things about her mother, is she an atheist, is she a catholic etc.”

Another wrote, “I completely believe they are mother-daughter sharing a body,” to which a third replied, “I like this theory a lot. It would explain the ‘my mother was an atheist/catholic’ contradiction if she was actually two entirely different people.”

Severance Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on January 17. Until then, read about the O&D department, the Season 2 episode titles, and find other great TV shows to stream this month.