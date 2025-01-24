Miss Huang’s actress in Severance isn’t actually a child

Miss Huang is one of the most mysterious new characters in Severance Season 2. As several characters have asked, “Why is she a child?” Well, she isn’t – in real life, anyway.

Lumon has always been sketchy in Severance, whether it’s the goats, what happened to Gemma (aka Ms Casey), or whatever went down with Charlotte Cobel.

However, Season 2 Episode 1 introduced a startling new character: Miss Huang, serving as the deputy manager under Mr Milchick on the severed floor.

Article continues after ad

She’s affable, but also strict (she scolds Mark for referring to her as a friend). Also, she’s a teenager.

What age is Miss Huang?

Apple TV+

While Miss Huang’s age in Severance Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed, we know she’s considered a child by her colleagues. However, Sarah Bock, the actress who plays her, is 18 years old.

There’s very little we know about Miss Huang, beyond her role at Lumon and how she’s interacted with the MDR team so far.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In a promotional video before Season 2’s release, Bock explained: “She does whatever Milchick tells her to do, whether she wants to or not. The way she’s been taught, she’s very opinionated and strong-willed.”

Speaking to Elle, the star said: “My hope is that people have kind of mixed, complex feelings about her. I mean, she’s put there to make things interesting for the Innies and make them have mixed feelings about this person who’s in a position of power, who maybe we’re supposed to not like, but also she’s a kid, so we should protect her.”

Article continues after ad

As Bock points out, Miss Huang reveals a “devastating reality [that] there’s a child at Lumon.”

We may discover her age later in the series, as Bock mentioned her reaction to “how young she was and the position she was in” in the same interview.

“To me, she’s definitely very guarded and ambitious. I think her lack of showing emotions is a method for maintaining any sort of power or authority she has, and she’s already at a disadvantage for being taken seriously because of her age. But I think, more than anything, she wants to progress in the ranks of the company and make a name for herself.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Who is Sarah Bock?

Apple TV+

While she’ll now be best known for her role in Severance, Sarah Bock is an actress who earlier appeared in 2022’s Bruiser, in addition to vocal performances in Bebefinn and Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s Space Adventure.

Bock has her sights set on bigger roles after Severance. “I really love the movie Aftersun. Charlotte Wells directed and wrote that, so I would love to work with her,” she said.

“Paul Mescal is one of my favorite actors as well. I’m a huge fan of Emma Stone. I would love to work with her. There are just so many incredible artists that I would love to work with.”

Article continues after ad

Until we find out more, check out our recap of Season 2 Episode 2, find out more about Cold Harbor, and make sure you keep our Severance Season 2 release schedule bookmarked.