Severance fans spot hidden goat in unexpected place – and there’s one creepy reason

Goats are a common symbol in Severance, and fans have recently noticed one in the last place you’d expect.

Goats first became a Severance trademark in Season 1, when Mark and Helly encounter the Mammalians Nurturable department in the Lumon building, in which a man is bottle-feeding babies. He mysteriously tells them, “They’re not ready.”

Later, the animal became even more prominent. Mark and Helly encounter them again in Season 2, but this time, the department has upgraded to a large field with a handful of employees. Naturally, plenty of theories have been raised over the purpose of the goats, from cloning to fertility.

However, there are smaller goat Easter eggs, too. And they could elude to something much more sinister in the Outie world.

Severance fan spots goat in Devon and Ricken’s house

As posted on Reddit, one fan noticed how Devon and Ricken have a small toy goat in their house, identical to the one Ms. Cobel has in her Kier shrine.

“Wow, great find!” said one user. “Maybe just an easter egg about the goats… or maybe Cobel’s spying had even further reach than we thought?”

Another wrote, “The fact that this was not just a random decoration at her home but part of her Kier shrine would lead me to believe the placement at Devon and Ricken’s is not inadvertent set design but intentional.”

This has since sparked new theories as to what the goats could represent. One that began to circulate was how it could hint towards Devon and Ricken having a secret connection to Lumon. However, others weren’t as willing to believe they could be double agents.

Instead, the majority of responses seem to believe that the goats could be Lumon’s way of controlling the Outie population around the offices. It could even be a suggestion of how much power Lumon has within the community. Essentially, everyone is under their control.

As one user wrote, “I think it’s a city of Kier thing. But symbolically I do think it shows that Devon and Rickon are not remotely safe from Lumon.”

“Goat might just be a symbol of Kier so a lot of people might just have little goats around their houses bc it’s considered normal decor in their world,” another said.

“I think they all have them because they live in a company town,” wrote a third. “It could be bugged. It just furthers my theory that all these characters are living under Lumon’s thumb.”

