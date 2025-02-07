Severance hid a disturbing detail on Helly’s clone in Episode 4

If you’re still reeling from Severance Season 2 Episode 4, I’m about to make it worse: look closer at Helly’s clone and you’ll notice an unsettling detail.

The fourth episode of Severance follows Mark and the MDR team on their first ORTBO (outdoor retreat and team-building occurrence). They hear tales of Kier Eagan’s fabled twin brother, huddle around a fire, and learn a lot about themselves.

Before Irving’s suspicions about Helly boil over, they try to find Scissor Cave and Woe’s Hollow. Along the way, they’re guided by their “twins” (it’s unclear if they were actual people or animatronics, like we saw in the perpetuity wing in Season 1).

Article continues after ad

Let’s get something clear: they were incredibly creepy to start with. However, fans have noticed something specific about Helly’s clone – and it’s horrible.

Did you notice Helly’s clone’s neck in Severance Season 2 Episode 4?

Apple TV+

Beyond their eerie, vacant expressions, there isn’t anything notable about the MDR team’s clones… apart from Helly. Her twin has a bent neck, and it could be referencing Helly’s suicide attempt in Season 1.

Article continues after ad

Remember, after Helena refuses Helly’s resignation and tells her she’s not a real person, Helly gets so desperate to escape Lumon that she tries to take her own life in the elevator back to the surface. Specifically, she tries to hang herself.

Article continues after ad

Fast-forward to Episode 4, and the way Helly’s clone stands is different from her other replicant colleagues. Her hand is on her hip, but her neck is also tilted to the side. When we see them together on the waterfall, they’re all standing upright – but her head is leaning to the right.

Could this be a dark nod to Helly trying to kill herself? Fans think so. “The one of Helly was giving me Bent Neck Lady vibes from Haunting of Hill House,” one viewer wrote, to which another replied: “Literally like her after hanging herself in the elevator!”

Article continues after ad

“OMFG you are right! I kept wondering why her neck was bent like that,” a third commented. “Why was her clone bending her neck like that? It was so creepy,” another asked, and one user wrote: “Because she hanged herself in Season 1.”

Article continues after ad

“Something I keep thinking about is how the figure that looked like Helly had her neck twisted weirdly in comparison to everyone else. Maybe a reference to when she tried to hang herself?” another fan posted.

Article continues after ad

You can read our breakdown of Severance Season 2 Episode 4’s ending, find out where it was filmed, and make sure you know when to catch the next episode with our Severance Season 2 release schedule. You can also read our guides on Cold Harbor, the Lexington Letter, and Asal Reghabi.