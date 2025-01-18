Severance fans debate identity of creepy figure stalking Mark in Season 2 Episode 1

Severance Season 2 Episode 1 already has an abundance of Easter eggs, but one smaller detail you may not have noticed features an unrecognizable figure in the background. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Whether it’s the answer to Helly’s strange behaviour or a clue that might solve the Ms. Casey mystery, Severance Season 2 hasn’t wasted any time in setting up a whole new round of confusing twists and turns that make this Apple TV+ show all the more addictive.

As the episode opens, Mark has awoken back in his Innie’s body and begins running through the halls of Lumon in an attempt to find Ms. Casey. When her office is seemingly gone, he returns to the MDR office, only to find a whole new team has taken the places of Helly, Irving, and Dylan.

But one tiny detail in the scene might have gone unnoticed at first, and it could hint towards something dark to come.

The blurry figure behind Mark in Severance isn’t Milchick

In Season 2 Episode 1, there’s a shot of Mark in Ms. Casey’s old Wellness room, and if you look closely, you’ll see a blurred-out figure standing behind him. The figure disappears after a while, but the intent is very clear: this person, whoever they are, is watching Mark closely.

Initially, the easy assumption might have been that it was Milchick keeping an eye on things. However, later in the episode, Milchick is wearing an entirely different outfit to the one the mysterious figure can be seen wearing (a dark suit and white shirt).

Apple TV+ The figure can be seen lingering in the hallway behind Mark

As such, new theories have spawned as to who it could be. Namely, they think it could be a replacement for Graner, the Head of Security on the Severed floor back in Season 1, who was ultimately killed.

As one Reddit user wrote, “Theorised as new Graner. It’s an actor credited as ‘man in hallway’. Another also wrote, “What if we have a Graner replacement?”

“It’s a new character,” said another. “The actor who plays this character has a ‘recurring role’ in season two apparently.”

However, others have suggested that it could be Graner after all, with one user writing, “I would not be surprised actually. They obviously can take dead bodies and upload a new consciousness to them. (Gemma/Ms.Casey).”

“I thought it was Milkshake,” one comment maintained. “I never questioned if it was anyone else.”

One even suggested, “A even wilder shot… A member of the resistance against severance/Kier seeing if he can trust Mark or not?”

Severance Season 2 Episode 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.