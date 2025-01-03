Severance fans spot mystery character in Season 2 trailer and nobody can decide who it is

Severance Season 2 is two weeks away, and it has more than a few surprises in store – including, perhaps, this mysterious character who’s left fans divided.

By the time we reach the second season’s release date, it’ll have been 1,015 days since Season 1’s jaw-dropping cliffhanger.

Soon, we’ll (hopefully) get answers; will Irving reunite with Burt, will Ms. Casey realize she’s Mark’s supposedly dead wife, how will Helly R’s life change, and what’s going on with the new cast in the first trailer?

It’s undoubtedly one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2025, so fans can’t stop poring over every clip and image from the second season – and one has raised a few questions.

Who is this Severance Season 2 character?

In a new ad for Severance Season 2, we briefly see somebody sitting at a desk with their back turned. We can’t see their face, but it certainly seems like they’re inside Lumon’s building (especially with the small portrait of Kier Eagan on the wall).

It doesn’t look like Mark, Helly R, Dylan, or Irving, nor does it appear to be Mr. Milchick. Going by the trailers, it doesn’t look like Gwendoline Christie’s new character either, nor any of Mark’s new office buddies.

That leaves a few options, but nobody seems to be sure. “Looks like the back of Jame Eagan’s head,” one fan suggested, with another predicting this is his board room.

Cast your mind back to Season 1, and it was revealed that Helly R is the daughter of Jame Eagan, Lumon’s CEO. The character in the image has a similar hairstyle (matching his other Eagan ancestors), and this could be where he communicates with Milchick and Ms. Cobel.

Others believe it could be Cobel. “Oddly enough, I feel like this is Cobel,” one wrote, and another commented: “I think Cobel. The shoulders seem a bit too narrow to be male. And I don’t think they got rid of Cobel. She’s got to be there somewhere.”

Some fans have theorized that Cobel’s punishment for the events in the Season 1 finale could be life as a permanent innie. “It would be wild if this is the last shot of ‘Hello, Ms. Cobel’, since we’ve been wondering how she could fit into an all-Innie episode,” one viewer wrote.

There’s a third possibility: what if it’s a flashback to Ms. Cobel’s mother Charlotte? We still don’t know much about her, but it’s implied that she was severed and worked for the Eagans. “What if its Charlotte Cobel? We assumed she’s dead but what if she’s just out of reach?” one fan speculated.

“Even wilder if it’s Charlotte, as someone in the thread suggested. Your hair must be cut to heal, I guess,” another wrote.

Before Season 2, catch up with our Severance Season 1 recap and what happened to Mark's wife.