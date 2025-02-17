Severance fans slam “racist” theory about Ms Casey and Miss Huang

Severance fans are desperate to piece together all of the clues in Season 2 so far – however, one theory about Ms Casey and Miss Huang has been dismissed as “racist” and silly.

What is Cold Harbor? What’s at the bottom of the elevator on the Testing Floor? What does the Glasgow Block do and how is it different from the other protocols?

These are all big questions in Severance Season 2, and the show’s mysteries have only been deepening with every new episode.

Notably, Miss Huang is one of the show’s most intriguing new characters – on account of (as everyone keeps pointing out) her being a child. Just don’t place a big bet on this theory.

Miss Huang isn’t a clone of Ms Casey in Severance

One of the (worryingly) common theories about Miss Huang is that she’s actually a younger clone of Ms Casey, aka Gemma… aka Mark’s wife.

We still don’t know much about Miss Huang, beyond the fact she’s the youngest employee on the severed floor and has a strict attitude towards Innies (it’s unclear if she’s been severed, but she told Milchick he shouldn’t let the MDR team have a funeral for Irving because it’d make them feel like “real people”).

While it was debunked by Adam Scott, many viewers are still convinced that Lumon is trying to clone people – and some believe Miss Huang is a clone of Ms Casey. It’s even more ridiculous than the idea that she’s her daughter (the timings do not line up whatsoever).

“Severance fans will look you in the eye and say that this is the same character and I’m supposed to not think they’re racist,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

“Not even the same face shape, they’re both Asian but not even the same TYPE of Asian. Dichen is Tibetan/Australian and Sarah is Korean American. Like are you people f**king stupid,” they added, also writing: “It’s very obvious some of these people are taking this jump because they’re both Asian women. Like if they were white no one would have this theory.”

“I didn’t wanna say anything but yeah it was p*ssing me off. Like we might as well make the same argument that Mark and Cobel are related bc they’re white,” another user wrote.

“Tbh I’m glad someone said this. If it ends up being that they’re related somehow then whatever but some of yall are a little too crazy about this theory without thinking about the implications,” a third posted.

