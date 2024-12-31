Severance’s creator reveals why fans may never learn the Eagans’ deepest family secrets

Severance Season 1 ended with wild revelations around Helly and the mysterious Eagan family, but some of their juiciest family secrets may forever be a mystery to series fans.

Season 1 ended with a major set of game-changing reveals, including the shocker that the rebellious Helly is actually Helena Eagan, daughter of Lumon CEO Jame Eagan, who underwent the severance procedure under an assumed identity. It’s a major pivot for the series that’s certain to provoke major drama in Season 2, along with expanding our understanding of the mysterious family at Lumon’s center.

Article continues after ad

In a new interview, series creator Dan Erickson revealed that he’s created an elaborate history of the Eagan family to guide the show’s writing team, but some of the most intense Eagan conflicts may never make it to screen.

We may never see the deepest Eagan lore on Severance

The Eagans, the odd and cult-like family at the center of Lumon Industries, remain one of the biggest mysteries to Severance fans, but a new interview with series creator Dan Erickson reveals that he’s fully mapped their family history and drama, promising “we’re going to see some of their plans and machinations coming to fruition, or nearing fruition.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Scripting such a complex series required ensuring the writers knew the Eagans completely. “It was vitally important that we [the writers] know them, and that we know them well,” he revealed. “I have what has become a many, many page document that’s essentially a show bible for us, that keeps the lore of the show,” he explained, detailing “we know the exact year that each Eagan CEO took power and which technological advancements happened under their watch.”

It’s background that will fuel the series’ revelations and conflicts, but series fans may never see it. “There’s inter-family drama that I’ve built for them over the course of the generations that will probably never be on the show,” Erickson continues, “But I know it, which helps me.”

Article continues after ad

Laying bare their family secrets was pivotal to his approach to scripting Season 2. “Ironically, having it that rigidly figured out gives us freedom, because we know the sandbox, and we know all the toys that are in the sandbox, and now we can play.”

Article continues after ad

Severance Season 1 premiered to wide acclaim, with its greatest mysteries yet to come. Here’s how to catch up on Season 1 for free (for a very limited window).