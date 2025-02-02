Severance fan theory about Innies could mean a huge change for Dylan in Season 2

As Severance Season 2 continues, there’s one new fan theory making the rounds that could predict how Dylan’s arc on the show will come to an end.

While Mark and Helly have been preoccupied with their search for Ms. Casey and Irving struggles with his knowledge of the outside world, Dylan has been reckoning with his place in the MDR rebellion – and what it means for his family.

In Season 2 Episode 3, Dylan is finally presented with his latest reward: a trip to the Visitation Room to meet his Outie’s wife, Gretchen. It’s a tender and shy moment, ending with her telling him, “I’m always proud of you, Dylan.”

However, some fans think this could be a hint that there’s a way for Innies to have an outside life after all. And it all ties into how Milchick and Cobel live their lives outside Lumon, too.

Severance theory means Innies can replace their Outies

The theory (originally posted by grumfield on Tumblr) goes: “I think that Lumon offers Innies the ability to exist permanently both inside and outside of the company as ‘the most coveted reward’ when they’re done with their work, that Milchick and Cobel are examples of this, and that they’re going to be offering it as a crossing the picket line reward for Dylan.”

This would make sense, considering how Milchick is dangling the possibility of connecting with Gretchen in front of Dylan. Naturally, he’ll want more time in the Visitation Room, and if Lumon needs to crack down on the MDR team, that could be the thing that causes him to betray them.

Apple TV+

Others agree, with comments like, “I think this is the first time I’ve read a theory I actually like that involves the idea of Cobel and Milchick being severed. VERY interesting. I could totally see something like this happening.”

“Not only does iDylan want to replace his outie self and be the better version, but his wife may also end up preferring a husband with ambition,” another noted.

Some even suggested a darker take on this idea, with Dylan’s Outie having to be killed in order to make room for his Innie.

As one Reddit user wrote, “It lends itself to an arc where Gretchen falls in love with iDylan and Milkshake gives them the option of permanent Innie. Gretchen is all for it and iDylan is extremely conflicted about killing his Outie, even if he’s a ‘loser’, and it ultimately is a pivot point in the series.”

“Now this is a great theory. Lumon presents the choice to Innies as giving them ultimate freedom, but it’s actually ultimate servitude. It’s so brilliant. I’ll be thinking about this one for a while! And I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s where Dylan’s storyline goes,” one agreed.

Severance Season 2 Episode 3 is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.

For more, check out the full Severance release schedule. You can also check out the other best Apple TV+ shows, and find out what new shows are releasing this month.