Severance fan creates ‘Macrodata Refinement’ simulator and you can play it now

Severance Season 2 is almost here, and now’s the time to brush up on your Macrodata Refinement skills with this nifty fanmade simulator.

Not everyone wants to feel like they work at Lumon, but if you ever wanted to test the waters, one Severance fan has created a replica of the MDR system you can play right now.

Of course, the real purpose of the Macrodata Refinement remains a mystery in the Apple TV+ show, and this enigma is just part of the reason why Severance Season 2 is one of the most-anticipated TV shows of 2025.

There may be more answers to come for Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan’s actual work, but until then, here’s something to entertain both your Innie and Outie.

You can win a waffle party with the Macrodata Refinement Simulator

Well, a fake waffle party, anyway. Much like the Innies at Lumon, you will be rewarded for your hard work. The Lumon Macrodata Refinement simulator mimics the one seen on the show, and you’ll have to click random groups of numbers in order to sort them.

If you keep going for long enough and fill up all the boxes, you may reach the coveted waffle party, which looks something like this:

The simulator was created by a fan, who later posted a link to the show’s subreddit, writing, “Built a Macrodata Refinement Simulator so you can clear out those scary numbers and earn yourself a waffle party from the comfort of your home!”

It’s free to do, so what better way to pass the time while waiting for Season 2 to arrive on screens? Other fans have been giving it a shot, and most appreciate the level of detail and effort gone into replicating the MDR department’s day-to-day work.

“That was cute and made me smile,” said one comment. “Reminded me of one of those browser games movie studios would put out as marketing for their movies in the 2000s.”

“Really awesome! Kinda wonky on mobile but still – very impressive!!” another said.

One even noted, “That made me understand Helly R’s confusion over what numbers to pick.”

Severance Season 2 arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 17, 2025.

