With Severance Season 2 currently wowing the world, director Ben Still has acknowledged a major mistake from the end of Season 1.

Severance is a mind-melting drama on Apple TV+ that’s filled with twists and turns and poses as many questions as it answers, spawning a multitude of fan theories.

The big brains behind the series have been asking those same questions on an official Severance podcast, which is hosted by director Ben Stiller and star Adam Scott.

Article continues after ad

Each episode features a different guest, including the likes of writer Dan Erickson, stars Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower, and super-fans like comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart, who has Stiller on the ropes when asking a question about the Season 1 finale. Meaning SPOILERS ahead…

Jon Stewart asks key question about hilarious Severance mistake

Apple TV+

At the end of Season 1, Dylan breaks into Lumon’s security room, and accesses the overtime contingency, to awaken Innie Mark, Irving, and Helly in the outside world. But due to the distance between the buttons he’s required to press, Dylan struggles to hold them both down.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jon Stewart has an issue with this scene, asking the hosts: “When it comes to giving the Innies time, why would you pick the character with the shortest wingspan?”

Cue laughter from Stiller and Scott, as Stewart continues. “You’ve got Turturro there, who’s lanky as hell. He’s half-pterodactyl. He could’ve stood there like [basketball player] Wembanyama dunking. You’re in the meeting and you say ‘Let me grab the guy clearly who’s going to have the hardest time bridging this gap.’ Poor Dylan.”

Article continues after ad

Apple TV+

Still laughing, Stiller responds: “Honestly, I never even thought about that, other than Dylan really wanted to do it. He really felt like he was the man. And I’ll tell you something, when we designed that set, we literally had Zach Cherry go into that room, to stretch his arms out so we could get the exact length.”

Stewart adds that he enjoys the scene in spite of said oversight, saying “I love that they were at disparate heights. You would almost think that when someone goes in to build those switches, that there’d be a sort of symmetry to it, but the idea that he had to go one up and then one down is so f**king perfect.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Season 2 of Severance is currently airing on Apple TV+, while for more on the show, here’s how to get Ricken’s book, the meaning of Mammalians Nurturable, plus details of a chilling Severance Easter egg.