Severance creator reveals they already have an “endpoint” in mind for show

With Severance Season 2 officially starting, all eyes (and minds) are on what’s to come in the new episodes – but things have already been planned when it comes to the show’s long-term future. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Severance Season 2 Episode 1 kicked off with more questions than answers, as usual. Is that Helly R back in the office, or Helena Eagan? What does Lumon have up their sleeve for the rebel Macrodata Refiners? And why is there a child working there now?

While fans are already loving the return of the highly-anticipated second season of the Apple TV+ show, many are also thinking about what lays ahead. With a three-year wait between seasons, many are hoping there’s some security in Season 2 and beyond.

Thankfully, creator and showrunner Dan Erickson has confirmed there’s a plan in place for how many seasons there will be, and how much of Season 3 is already planned.

Severance Season 3 and beyond has already been “mapped out”

“There is an endpoint for the series as a whole, and we know more or less how many seasons we are going to do, although that’s not solidified,” Erickson said [via Variety]. “For Season 3, a lot is mapped out, but a lot could still change.”

“The further we get along in the show, the more has been solidified. As we’re starting to think about Season 3, it’s a lot less blue-sky coming up with stuff than it was for Season 2.”

Apple TV+

One of the biggest concerns for Severance fans is the potential for more delays. Season 2 was greatly hindered by the 2023 Hollywood Strikes, which delayed production by several months.

Luckily, Erickson remains optimistic that the break between Seasons 2 and 3 won’t be as long as what fans experienced during this first run.

“What’s already happened on screen has given us a clearer path forward,” he said. “I do think the process is going to be faster, but now I’m looking for some wood to knock on.”

Severance Season 2 Episode 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.

