Severance cast debunking this Lumon theory makes Season 2 even more exciting

A Lumon fan theory that’s been going since the Apple TV series first dropped has been debunked by the cast, but that’s not a bad thing – it actually makes Severance Season 2 even more exciting.

And that’s saying something. I’m already more eager for Severance Season 2 to land than Dylan is for his waffle party, and if you’re reading this, chances are you feel the same.

It’s been three long years since Mark yelled, “She’s alive,” resulting in one of the decade’s best-ever cliffhanger endings, and the wait to find out what happens next is nearly over.

Ahead of its January 17 premiere, the Severance cast has taken the time to debunk some of the hundreds of theories that have emerged since then, including one related to the “mysterious and important” work at Lumon Industries.

Adam Scott calls Severance clone theory “boring”

Apple TV+

One of the leading Severance theories is that Lumon’s goal is to clone humans, but Mark S star Adam Scott told Entertainment Weekly that this sounds like what the company would be doing in a “super boring version” of the show.

The theory, as it was presented, reads, “Lumon’s purpose is human cloning. I believe Ms Casey is a clone of Gemma, which is why she behaves so strangely.

“This could explain what the goats are for (cloning experimentation) and what MDR does (identifying abnormalities in clone genome sequences).”

But Scott shuts it down, stating, “This sounds like what Lumon would be doing in a super boring version of Severance.”

Now, I know the theory might come off as boring to some, but it’s one of the longest-running concepts since Severance debuted in 2022, and it ties into so many of the show’s unanswered questions.

Lumon’s bigger purpose could speak to the Eagans’ narcissism, their overarching goal being to achieve a form of immortality and hold power across the globe.

Apple TV+

This would align with the godlike reverence Kier Eagan commands in Lumon’s texts: “You are my mouth, and through ye, I will whisper on when I am 10 centuries demised.”

Plus, cloning could just be the beginning.

In the Season 1 finale, Jame Eagan tells Helly everyone in the world will get a Severance chip because of her. “They’ll all be Kier’s children.”

Lumon could be using the chip to create mindless copies of its workers that can be easily manipulated and monitored (a la Ms Casey) for whatever nefarious purposes the Eagan family hopes to achieve.

Lumon are up to something even bigger in Severance Season 2

Apple TV+

Now, with all of this justification, you might think I’m feeling salty about the “boring” bit, but I’m not. On the contrary, I’m excited.

If cloning is mundane compared to what Lumon is actually up to, it opens the door to far darker, more sinister reality, one that’s bound to make Severance Season 2 (and beyond) more mind-blowing than I ever imagined.

Showrunner Dan Erickson has already revealed that work has started on Severance Season 3, and he knows how the story will end.

Yes, that means we won’t be getting all the answers in Season 2, but half the fun is looking for hidden clues and meanings behind the show’s complex story, shocking twists, and offbeat dialogue.

While it’s tempting to want all the answers, now we know the clone theory isn’t true, there’s a world of opportunity for speculation. What do the Eagans want? Why is Cobel so obsessed with Mark? And just what the hell are they up to on the goat floor?

In this sense, Scott’s right. If the answer to all of this was “clones,” it would render Severance Season 2 as tedious as a day in the office. Clearly, the Apple TV series is far from done surprising us, and that’s a great thing.

Unless he’s bluffing, in which case, well played Mr Scott. They’ll make an Eagan out of you yet.

Severance Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on January 17.