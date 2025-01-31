Who is Asal Reghabi? Severance character returns in Season 2 Episode 3

Mark resorts to desperate measures to see his wife in Severance Season 2 Episode 3, and there’s only one person who can help him: Asal Reghabi.

At the end of Severance Season 1, Mark’s Innie blurted out two disturbing words: “She’s alive!”

When his Outie came to, he refused to entertain the idea that it had anything to do with Gemma, aka Ms Casey, his late wife. In Episode 3, he hatches a plan to find out who his Innie was talking about, hoping to burn a message into his retinas that would outlast his elevator ride to the severed floor.

It doesn’t work (pupils dilate in the transition from Outie to Innie, and vice versa). If he wants to communicate with his Innie without Lumon’s knowledge, there’s only one way – and he needs Asal Reghabi.

Who is Reghabi?

Apple TV+

Asal Reghabi is a former Lumon surgeon; more specifically, she installed Mark’s severance chip and performed the procedure on other employees.

She was introduced in Season 1. After the death of Petey (Peter Kilmer, who worked with Mark’s Innie at Lumon), Mark finds his phone in his basement.

He calls Reghabi, and they meet at Ganz College. Before she can explain what happened, they’re interrupted by Doug Graner, the severed floor’s head of security – she kills him with a baseball bat.

“I’ll be in touch, it’s going to be okay. We’ll finish what Petey started,” she tells him, and that was the last time we saw her… until Season 2.

Asal Reghabi is a pivotal character

Apple TV+

As Reghabi explains to Mark, there’s “one way and one way only to get information in and out of Lumon, and that’s reintegration. I’m better at it now, I can make it work with you.”

Petey was the first person to undergo the reintegration procedure. Reghabi explains it to Mark, but it’s a bit complicated – in the simplest possible terms, it’s a recalibration of a person’s memories and realities. If you’re severed, you have two separate brain waves – and reintegration brings them together.

It’s also incredibly dangerous. Petey was able to make a map of the severed floor, but he also endured extremely unpleasant side effects (dizziness, headaches, and hallucinations) until he collapsed and died early in the first season.

However, if Reghabi pulls it off with Mark, he may be able to investigate what happened to Gemma without Milchick or anyone at Lumon knowing what he’s up to. Also, Reghabi clearly knows more about the company’s shady inner workings than anyone, so she could become a huge asset as the season progresses.

