Secret Level release schedule & episodes explained

With Secret Level coming into focus on Prime Video, you may be wondering which episodes in the anthology series are available, what’s coming soon, and what they all focus on. To get you up to speed, here’s the full breakdown.

Backed by the team that brought Netflix’s Love, Death, & Robots to life, an animated anthology series with cutting-edge visuals, Prime Video has absorbed their talent for a similar show focusing on video games instead.

Season 1 is set to cover all manner of games, contemporary and classic, and boasts a star-studded cast of Hollywood celebrities. But as an anthology, some might be personal favorites while others may be skippable depending on your preferences.

Below is a comprehensive look at when episodes are releasing, what they focus on, and what you can expect from the full season.

When is Secret Level out?

Secret Level premieres on Prime Video on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

Eight episodes will be available right away, while additional episodes will debut a week later on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

How many episodes are there?

There are 16 episodes in total for Secret Level Season 1. That means you get half the season on day one, with the remaining episodes just one week behind.

Secret level release schedule & episode list

When Secret Level premieres, the following eight episodes will be available from December 10:

Episode 1 – Dungeons & Dragons: The Queen’s Cradle From the world of the seminal fantasy role-playing game, in celebration of its 50th year. On the hunt for a dragon cult, a band of adventurers rescues a boy who’s haunted by a sinister force.

Episode 2 – Sifu: It Takes a Life Based on the indie tribute to classic kung-fu films. A young martial artist bent on revenge learns the true cost of his obsession.

Episode 3 – New World: The Once and Future King Based on the action role-playing game. A conquering king washes ashore on a mysterious island with no army and no clue. He may need an eternity to find his purpose.

Episode 4 – Unreal Tournament: Xan The classic first-person shooter comes to life. After revolting against their corporate overlords, a group of mining robots is condemned to fight for survival in deadly arena combat.

Episode 5 – Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear Based on the fantasy miniatures global phenomenon. In the grim darkness of the far future, a genetically-engineered warrior who has served on the front lines for centuries confronts his legacy, as his squad hunts down a mutant sorcerer.

Episode 6 – PAC-MAN: Circle Inspired by the original video game character. Trapped in a vast maze and pursued by ghosts, a mysterious entity summons a warrior to help it escape.

Episode 7 – Crossfire: Good Conflict A new mission from the global hit first-person shooter. As a looming storm approaches, two rival mercenary groups collide. Driven by their vision of the greater good, the sides face off, their lives hanging in the balance.

Episode 8 – Armored Core: Asset Management The defining mech combat series reimagined. In a frostbitten frontier world, a legendary mech pilot learns his latest mission might hold the key to the demons that have haunted him for decades.



















That leaves the following as the remaining eight episodes that will be available from December 17:

Episode 9 – The Outer Worlds: The Company We Keep Based on the hit role-playing game. An orphan from a galactic backwater crosses the cosmos to take a job at a ruthless mega-corporation in the hopes of reuniting with the girl he loves.

Episode 10 – Mega Man: Start An icon is born. As the corrupted creations of genius inventor Dr. Light rampage through Mega City, the humblest of his inventions dreams of fighting for everlasting peace.

Episode 11 – Exodus: Odyssey A sci-fi saga based on the upcoming action-adventure role-playing game. A mechanic traverses the galactic frontier, racing against time in search of his runaway daughter.

Episode 12 – Spelunky: Tally Based on the acclaimed roguelike games. A pair of explorers ponder their purpose in a subterranean world where everything wants to kill them. Repeatedly.

Episode 13 – Concord: Tale of the Implacable Based on the galaxy-spanning team-based shooter. Captain Cassidy’s crew of Freegunners is about to pull off the biggest heist of their lives – now there’s only a deadly armada and a cosmos-sundering space storm between them and freedom.

Episode 14 – Playtime: Fulfillment Not linked to any one franchise, this episode focuses on a range of PlayStation characters tracking down a valuable item in a virtual world.















That’s the full rundown on Secret Level Season 1 for now, but rest assured, we’ll update you here with any further details as they emerge.