Secret Invasion: What is SABER?

What is the mysterious SABER location that Nick Fury was before the beginning of Secret Invasion, and what does it have to do with the Skrull invasion?

Secret Invasion didn’t waste any time kicking into action, with an incredible action piece that culminated in the revelation that Everett Ross was a Skrull…or at least he was being impersonated by a Skrull for some time. But before Ross’s transformation, he revealed a piece of important information about the previously-MIA Nick Fury, that he was some place called “SABER.”

Numerous references were made to SABER throughout the episode, with Maria Hill and Talos questioning why Fury had elected to spend so much time after the Blip there rather than facing the rising Skrull threat.

We haven’t seen SABER yet in Secret Invasion, so many fans might be wondering what exactly is this secret project?

What is SABER?

SABER is the name for a space station floating in orbit around Earth. Although it’s purpose is still unexplained, there have been hints that the station was built after the Blip to act as some form of defense against other potential intergalactic threats like Thanos that might emerge in the future.

Marvel fans may have actually gotten a glimpse at SABER in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home. In that scene, Nick Fury and Maria Hill were revealed to actually be Skrulls, with Talos and Soren impersonating their human allies.

But it was also revealed that the real, human Nick Fury was living on a space station (which is likely SABER) along with other Skrulls. So it may have been built as a joint effort between humans and Skrulls to protect Earth, or possibly as part of the mission to find the Skrulls a new planet to make their home.

Is SABER in the Marvel comics?

There is no SABER in Marvel comics, but the station appears to be based on the PEAK, a space station operated by SWORD, the outer space counterpart to SHIELD.

In the comics, the PEAK was originally built in response to the rise of mutants but served as a holding location for mutants and Skrulls alike.

Will we see SABER in Secret Invasion?

We may or may not see the SABER station itself later in Secret Invasion, but we will see it during The Marvels.

The station was not only shown in full, but was directly named in the first trailer for the Marvels, which is where Nick Fury and Monica Rambeau were stationed.

Given that The Marvels will likely take place after Secret Invasion, it’s not out of the question that we could see SABER in a future episode of Secret Invasion.

