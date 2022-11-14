Secret Invasion teased by MCU star as major crossover event

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Marvel’s Secret Invasion will no doubt include a lot of the previous MCU members, and one actor has teased it to be an incredible crossover event.

Secret Wars is set to be an epic tale of a show, with multiple beloved heroes and characetrs that we’ve gotten to know over the course of all four Marvel Phases popping up.

The series, which will be coming to Disney+, follows this plot: “Nick Fury and Talos try to stop the Skrulls who have infiltrated the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe.” This is following the first appearance of Skrulls in Captain Marvel, who weren’t quite as they appeared.

Now, it seems like Fury has worked with the Skrulls over the past few years, but this doesn’t mean they’re always on good terms. And it seems like a plethora of superheroes may be needed to stop this secret invasion.

HEADLINE, according to Martin Freeman

According to Wakanda Forever and Secret Invasion star, Martin Freeman – who plays Everett K. Ross – there’s going to be plenty of cameos and crossovers in Secret Invasion.

In an interview with DigitalSpy, the actor explained how the story is “quite labyrinthine” regarding “the amount of people crossing over with each other.”

Freeman also called the upcoming series “pretty dark,” and stated how “It feels pretty different to stuff I’ve seen. It does feel like a little departure. Yeah, it does – in ways that I wouldn’t be that able to describe.”

He continued, “The bits I’ve read do feel different, I guess: Because of the nature of television, you can luxuriate in things a little bit more. That storytelling process is just elongated. So you have got more time to get those knotty problems out, which is the beauty of television at the moment.”

This darkness may even affect Freeman’s character of Ross, but, as stated by Freeman, “He’s generally, we hope, on the side of good, but it’s always quite ambiguous. It’s ambiguous. And I enjoy that because I think life is ambiguous.

“I just like playing him. I like playing him in whatever kind of situations they want to put him in because he does bits of action and bits of espionage and bits of thinky-talky things, but also bits of running around.”

And when asked about the future of Everett Ross, Freeman simply said, “I go wherever they [Marvel] tell me to go. You know what I mean? I’m a bit like Ross in that way. I’m just an agent who goes over there or over there.”

Which Marvel heroes will cameo in Secret Invasion?

While Freeman only teased that there would be plenty of crossover in Secret Invasion, there’s multiple appearances that we can speculate about.

Firstly, we could be seeing Captain Marvel or any of the Marvels again – meaning Kamala Khan or Monica Rambeau – since their film is on the horizon, and Captain Marvel was where we first met the Skrulls.

We could also be seeing any previous members of S.W.O.R.D, such as those who appeared in WandaVision, like Darcy Lewis.

It’s uncertain if the show will have as big a crossover as the Avengers’ movies, but only time will tell. And considering the Skrulls can imitate anyone, it will be hard to know which cameo is friend, and which is foe.

Secret Invasion will hit Disney+ sometime in 2023. For more information on Secret Invasion, we have a full guide here.